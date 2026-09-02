Last but my no means least comes the club that seemed to lose all inhibitions and burn through cash without a care in the world. Tottenham were so determined to avoid finishing 17th in the Premier League for a third straight season that they gave Roberto De Zerbi a £302m ($408m) war chest - the third-biggest in the division this summer behind only Man City and Chelsea - which shows they have great faith in the Italian.

However, you could easily argue that none of the players they've brought are worth the money Tottenham paid. Sando Tonali is a fine midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience, but Newcastle still pulled their pants down by demanding £100m ($135m).

Mateus Fernandes is an exciting young prospect at 22, but he was relegated with West Ham last season, and simply wasn't worth £85m ($115m). Then we have Savio, who only scored two Premier League goals in as many seasons for Man City, but Spurs believed to be worthy of the same insane outlay as Fernandes. That is one of the worst deals in English football history, and football history in general.

Spurs brought in a second Man City flop for good measure in the form of Omar Marmoush. He's joined on an initial loan, but Tottenham are obligated to buy him outright for £60m ($81m) next summer, which is more bad business. A strange last-minute swoop also saw Tottenham complete the capture of Chelsea reject Mykhailo Mudryk, with a £75m ($101m) buy option included in the agreement.

Brighton will have been delighted to get £52m ($70m) from Tottenham for Jan Paul van Hecke, too. The late signing of Tosin Ararabioyo from Chelsea for just £10m was the only deal that made financial sense for Spurs, without counting the free transfers for Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson.

Tottenham did sell eight players to try and balance the books, but left much to be desired at the negotiating table. Cristian Romero went to Atletico Madrid for £32m ($40m) and Djed Spence joined Inter for £30m ($33m), which was a poor return considering they were key players at the club and both enjoyed strong World Cups.

In recent years, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have shown that blindly throwing money around doesn't work. Spurs' awful start to the new campaign suggests they will be next to learn that lesson the hard way.