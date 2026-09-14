The Rondo, USMNT edition: Is Sergino Dest the most in-form American? Who’s disappointing? Is Cavan Sullivan a lock for the September camp?

Christian Pulisic made his long-awaited return to club action this weekend, quickly reminding folks he’s still that dude in AC Milan’s 2-2 draw against Lazio.

But his return also brought the USMNT picture into sharper focus. With Folarin Balogun’s club future and fitness still generating questions, many of the other leading Americans are building momentum. Gio Reyna is finding new life at Strasbourg, while Diego Kochen is getting valuable minutes in Denmark. There are storylines aplenty, and the timing is ideal for U.S. Men’s National Team boss Mauricio Pochettino, who faces some tough decisions ahead of his next squad announcement.

So, which Americans have stood out since the European club season began in August? Who has disappointed? And has a certain red-hot Philadelphia Union teenager done enough to make himself impossible to leave out?

GOAL’s writers tackle those questions and more in the latest edition of The Rondo.