The legend of Istanbul: How Liverpool pulled off the greatest comeback in football history to win the Champions League final

In the years after the final, a myth began to build about the half-time antics of the AC Milan squad. It was claimed that they could be heard partying in the dressing room, popping champagne and singing in the tunnel, sure that the trophy had already been secured.

It’s a romantic image: the plucky, valiant Liverpool rising from the dead and delivering retribution to the smug and arrogant team who were celebrating before they'd made it over the finish line. However, the Rossoneri stars have denied the accusations, insisting their focus was on getting the job done.

"Nothing of what has been written actually happened," Maldini clarified. "It is not true that we celebrated in the interval. On the contrary, we fought. We were arguing about stupid things, like a wrong pass.

"Then Ancelotti shouted: 'Shut up all of you for five minutes!' We were silent and then we spoke calmly. The Champions League final creates many tensions. And football is the most unpredictable of sports."

Crespo backed up his captain's account, saying: "Nobody celebrated in the changing room, those stories are made up. In that Milan side we had players like Alessandro Nesta, Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko among others: do you think they would celebrate after 45 minutes? Quite the opposite, there were some who were discussing how we should have been playing better, despite the fact we were beating Liverpool 3-0."

Meanwhile, Benitez was facing a crisis. Not only were Liverpool being annihilated on the pitch, but the manager was also struggling to communicate with his players under worsening conditions.

"I was preparing what I was going to say at half time with the team 2-0 down," the Spaniard said years later to Liverpool Echo. "And my English was not the best… We then conceded the third goal. The message to the players had to be the same, I needed to give them confidence, to make them believe."

Centre-back Carragher added: "I'm not sure it was a talk. I'm not sure Rafa's English was good enough for a 15-minute talk at that time."

Captain Gerrard wanted to intervene. "There was a lot of commotion over an injury and the change that we needed to make, but it was very important to respect Rafa – that was his stage, and obviously let him have the first go. But I was itching to get a few things off my chest," he said in 2023. "There’s a part in [you] that is saying it’s over.

"But there’s also a part where you think: ‘Let’s reset, let’s try to get an early goal, let’s try to give the fans something – a bit of pride, a bit of belief – and let’s not make it embarrassing.’ Because on the first-half showing we could have been five or six down at half-time for sure."

Then came a substitution mix-up. Benitez decided a change was needed to contain Milan down the middle, so he told left-back Djimi Traore that he was coming off.

As Traore stripped off his kit and walked into the showers, physio Dave Galley pulled the coach aside to inform him right-back Steve Finnan had sustained a thigh injury and wouldn't last another 20 minutes. Having already used one substitution midway through the first half by replacing the injured Kewell with Vladimir Smicer, Benitez knew he couldn't afford to burn his final change on an injured player later in the match.

Benitez reverted to another plan. Traore was dragged out of the showers and told to get ready to play the second half, while Didi Hamann replaced Finnan.

Liverpool switched to a back three, pushing Riise into a wing-back role and using Hamann to shield the defence.

"That switch put us in a very difficult situation," Crespo remembered. "And then something that only destiny can control happened."

Benitez finished his talk and sent the players out with the reminder that one goal could change the fate of the game.

Walking out to the hair-raising chorus of the club’s famous anthem, the stage was set for a historic evening.

“We were out on the pitch and another magic moment starts because we were losing 3-0 and the Liverpool supporters started singing You'll Never Walk Alone," Dudek told Liverpool Echo. "It was something amazing. Stevie [Gerrard] got everyone to the centre circle and he said: 'Are you hearing this? You remember this! We have to give them something back. They came so many miles to this place, come on.'"