So, here's a question: why did this need to happen?

Ted Lasso was an immense success for three series, going from charming sitcom to a unique niche of comedy-drama that tied together casual TV watchers and soccer fans. It was the soccer show for people who didn't know much about soccer. And for those who did, there were enough references to suck viewers in. It was a masterful balance. Those who didn't care about the sport will be captivated by the will-they won't-they of Roy Kent and Keeley Jones. Those who love it noticed that, at one point, coach Beard is reading the seminal soccer book "Inverting the Pyramid", or marvel at the fact that, in a hallucinogenic trip in Amsterdam, the coaching staff "accidentally" invent total football.

Yet after three seasons of truly excellent television - save for one or two baffling episodes - it's strange to see the show crop back up. Most of the essential loose ends are tied off. Ted's work is done. Bringing it back again, with the same manager, doing most of the same stuff, borders on nonsensical.

Still, this show has never really been about logic - both from a football and emotional standpoint. It is silly that a team, in two seasons, can go from relegation to competing for a Premier League. It is silly that a disgruntled star, Jamie Tartt, leaves, returns, and suddenly buys into the kind of system that he openly hated. Zava can’t quit in the middle of the season. The proximity of a journalist to a Premier League competing team feels highly unlikely in the year 2026.

But to get bogged down in all of that kind of misses the point. Yes, this is a TV show loosely about sport. But Lasso has always been about the vibe. This thing is supposed to make you feel good. Most of the time, it does. And, in the first episode of a Season 4 that doesn't necessarily need to exist, the vibe here is spot on.