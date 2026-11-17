While club football is set to return in the coming days, for some of the best young footballers on the planet, their thoughts are set to remain on international matters as the Under-17 World Cup gets under way in Qatar on Thursday. A number of top young talents will be on show in the Middle East as they aim to succeed Portugal as global champions for their age-group.

The tournament has been hit by the late withdrawal of the United States due to safety concerns, but the 47 other squads look set to take part as planned, meaning fans will be able to cast a closer eye over some likely superstars of the future over the next three-and-a-half weeks.

Cesc Fabregas, Toni Kroos and Phil Foden are just some of the players who have won the U17 World Cup Golden Ball down the years, meaning the tournament has a strong tracking record when it comes to providing a stage for uber-talented individuals to shine. But who should you be looking out for in 2026? GOAL has picked out 10 wonderkids to watch at this year's U17 World Cup...