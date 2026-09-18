Relentless Raphinha channelling R9 at Barcelona after centre-forward switch

Barcelona spent the entire summer chasing one man: Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker was identified as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski long before the Polish star left Camp Nou, and Barca's need for a new No.9 increased when Ferran Torres pushed through a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

An official bid in excess of €100 million was sent to Atletico, as confirmed by Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, but it was rejected outright. Atletico refused to sell Alvarez to their fierce rivals, and even accused Barca of trying to tap him up, lodging formal complaints to both FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Despite the fact Alvarez reportedly had his heart set on Barca and publicly expressed a desire to leave Atletico, he was still on the books at the Metropolitano after the September 1 deadline. Any notion that the fruitless saga would leave the reigning Liga champions in a weaker position has, however, been quickly dispelled.

Hansi Flick's team have won each of their first seven matches across all competitions in 2026-27 campaign, scoring a staggering 33 goals in the process. They're playing an irresistible brand of football that no one can cope with, and the name Alvarez has already been forgotten.

As it turns out, the solution to Barca's No.9 problem was right under Flick's nose; Raphinha has stepped forward to lead their charge, channelling his inner Ronaldo Nazario to become the most feared player on the continent.