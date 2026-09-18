Relentless Raphinha channelling R9 at Barcelona after centre-forward switch
Barcelona spent the entire summer chasing one man: Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker was identified as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski long before the Polish star left Camp Nou, and Barca's need for a new No.9 increased when Ferran Torres pushed through a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
An official bid in excess of €100 million was sent to Atletico, as confirmed by Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, but it was rejected outright. Atletico refused to sell Alvarez to their fierce rivals, and even accused Barca of trying to tap him up, lodging formal complaints to both FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
Despite the fact Alvarez reportedly had his heart set on Barca and publicly expressed a desire to leave Atletico, he was still on the books at the Metropolitano after the September 1 deadline. Any notion that the fruitless saga would leave the reigning Liga champions in a weaker position has, however, been quickly dispelled.
Hansi Flick's team have won each of their first seven matches across all competitions in 2026-27 campaign, scoring a staggering 33 goals in the process. They're playing an irresistible brand of football that no one can cope with, and the name Alvarez has already been forgotten.
As it turns out, the solution to Barca's No.9 problem was right under Flick's nose; Raphinha has stepped forward to lead their charge, channelling his inner Ronaldo Nazario to become the most feared player on the continent.
Champions League masterclass
Raphinha has largely played as a left winger under Flick, and was unfortunate to miss out on the Ballon d'Or after a superb 2024-25 campaign that saw him record 60 goal contributions. That number dropped to 29 last term, though, as the former Leeds United star spent a total of 125 days on the sidelines due to persistent hamstring injuries that also eventually ruined his World Cup.
Despite still being decisive when available, Raphinha was not even named among the 30 nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, which did not sit well with Flick. “He (Raphinha) is far too good not to be on that list, but we can’t change it,” the Barca boss said from a position of total confidence after seeing the Brazilian make such a scintillating start to the new season in a central role.
Flick's comments came directly after Raphinha bagged a brilliant brace in Barca's Champions League opener against Feyenoord. His first was a thing of beauty, as he beat one defender to a slightly wayward Lamine Yamal pass before driving into the box and shaping to shoot, only to produce an ingenious dummy that left two more defenders on the floor and opened up the room for him to calmly slot the ball home.
Raphinha doubled his account with a piece of textbook centre-forward play, initially running towards the ball when Dani Olmo picked it up in the centre-circle, before jetting off in the opposite direction to lose his marker, taking a slick pass from his Spanish colleague in his stride, and firing a shot across the helpless Feyenoord goalkeeper.
Barca ended up winning 5-1 and Raphinha deservedly claimed the Player of the Match prize. It was a ruthless, majestic return to European action that mirrored the early impact he's had domestically. At the moment, he has the swagger of the best player in the world.
"Rapha has played fantastic," Flick added. "He's on another level - he's unbelievable."
Perfect soldier
The overall numbers back up Flick's statement. Raphinha has 11 goals to his name already this term, which is a record no other Barca player in the last 60 years can match. Lionel Messi notched 10 in his first seven appearances of the 2012-13 campaign, and reached nine by the same stage on two other occasions, while Ronaldo matched that feat in 1996-97.
Raphinha's instant adaptation to this new role is the main reason Barca have reached another level. Lewandowski was an expert with his back to goal, and Torres offered a unique threat with his clever runs in behind, but Raphinha is the perfect figurehead for Flick's fluid system.
The 29-year-old floats freely between the lines, using his explosive speed and technical wizardry to drag opponents out of position and link the play. This helps to create more space for Yamal and Anthony Gordon out wide, while Raphinha is master of exploiting openings himself, always a step ahead of the defenders in front of him.
That much was evident again on Wednesday, as he hit a hat-trick in the 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander in La Liga. The first and last of his goals came from the penalty spot, but the second was all about his spatial awareness. With Olmo again the architect, Raphinha ghosted in between Racing's centre-backs and waited for the pass; when it came, he took one touch before steering a half-volley into the corner.
He makes everything look easy on the ball, and works harder than anyone else off it. Barca's high press starts with Raphinha, who constantly forces mistakes because he never stops chasing at full pelt.
Bringing the pure intensity and dynamism that Flick craves, along with a clinical edge, the manager must privately be glad that the Alvarez deal never came to fruition. The frontline is purring, and Barca can put money into bolstering other areas of the pitch instead in next couple of transfer windows.
Emulating R9
Barca have a proud history of getting the best out of Brazilian players, from Romario and Rivaldo to Ronaldinho and Neymar. No one from the rich samba pool of talent has yet managed to top Ronaldo's solitary year at the club, though.
After arriving from PSV in the summer of 1996 for a then-world record fee of $19.5m at the tender age of 20, Ronaldo would go on to score 47 goals in just 49 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning the Copa del Rey, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and Supercopa de Espana. Utilising a combination of terrifying strength, raw pace and unerringly precise finishing, Ronaldo ripped teams to shreds on a weekly basis.
The two-time World Cup winner clinched the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga's top scorer with 34 goals, which was enough to also land him the European Golden Shoe, and he finished top of the 1997 Ballon d'Or vote. That was a just reward for all the unforgettable moments he gave the Blaugrana faithful, from a mesmerising solo effort against SD Compostela, to an incredible hat-trick that inspired Barca to a 4-3 comeback win over Atletico in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.
"He is the most spectacular player I've ever seen," said then-Barca manager Sir Bobby Robson. "He does things I've never seen anyone do before." Ronaldo's team-mates were in awe of him, too, with Laurent Blanc saying: "I've never seen anyone with that velocity and power. He was like a freight train coming at you with a ball at his feet."
Ronaldo - fondly known as 'R9' by his millions of adoring fans - was more of a fixed reference point up top than Raphinha is now, but he has the same eye for goal as his compatriot. He's also just as direct, capable of slicing teams open in a matter of seconds through a blend of flair and fearlessness. If he maintains his current level of performance, there's no reason that Raphinha cannot emulate the great man's overall output, and perhaps deliver an even more significant treble of trophies.
True leader
Raphinha certainly has the right mindset. He doesn't think of himself as the finished article, but rather a constant work in progress, as he said after the Racing win: "I will never say I am performing well; I always strive to improve everything I can. I am happy with the goals, and with the win, and that is the most important thing, but we have to keep improving."
The Brazil international went on to insist he feels "comfortable" through the middle, and credited Flick for the evolution in his game over the past few years. "He is the coach who changed the way I think and how I see myself," he added. "I am extremely grateful."
Indeed, Raphinha probably would have left Barca in 2024 had it not been for Flick. His first two years at Camp Nou were underwhelming, and he struggled to hold down a place in the team under Xavi. But Flick believed in his vast potential, and trusted him with more responsibility right from the start of his tenure.
After Marc-Andre ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax in the summer, Flick had no hesitation in making Raphinha Barca's new permanent captain, and as the first Brazilian to ever hold the armband in Catalunya, he is so far surpassing all expectations. His passion, work rate and team-first mindset set a shining example for the younger members of the squad, and as a true leader, he takes it upon himself to take games by the scruff of the neck.
Fierce team spirit
Despite losing Lewandowski and Torres, and allowing Marcus Rashford to return to Manchester United, Flick's Barca are functioning better than ever going forward. That's not only down to Raphinha, with summer signings Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus all settling in quickly. Flick can also now call on 18-year-old Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, who has made the step up from Barca B.
"Raphinha, Gabby and Hamza are three different profiles, but there are other ways we could play," the German coach has said. "Anthony and Karim can also play in this position (as striker). Or Dani Olmo. Dani has showed us in last two years he can play there - the same with Fermin [Lopez]. We have a lot of options."
That variety should help to ensure that Raphinha's fitness troubles do not return. Flick substituted him early against Feyenoord, and in the league wins over Athletic Club and Racing, knowing full well how important it is to protect the skipper's legs.
Similar treatment is needed for Yamal, who has been even more dangerous playing closer to Raphinha. Their combinations are almost impossible to stop; the second a centre-back moves his body to watch Yamal, he feeds the ball into Raphinha, knowing instinctively that he will be making a blind-side dart into the open channel.
Yamal also seems happy to let Raphinha have the spotlight as the main man. Flick is blessed with awesome star power, but no one's ego ever gets out of control. There's a fierce collective spirit in the dressing room that bodes well for the Blaugrana to achieve something special.
Raphinha is the ultimate embodiment of that spirit. It might not be long before he is sitting alongside Ronaldo in Barca's Hall of Fame.