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Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo retirement GFX 1:1GOAL

Why Portugal will have a tougher job replacing Cristiano Ronaldo off the field than on it

It's easy to understand why the superstar's retirement from international football has been described as an economic "tragedy" for his country's football federation

Mark Doyle

  • Cristiano Ronaldo had always insisted that he would do right by Portugal when it came to retiring from international football. "If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave," he claimed in February 2024. "It won't be a difficult decision to make." Nothing could have been further from the truth, though.

    Ronaldo simply could not bring himself to walk away, and those that knew him personally were not in the least bit surprised. "I don't think he's got it in him," former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville told The Overlap just six months later, after Ronaldo's embarrassing European Championship campaign in Germany. "The player sometimes knows when to let it go, but there are some players who don't and need telling."

    Ronaldo quite clearly fell in the latter camp, but Neville's question was, "Who's going to tell him?"

    Truth be told, while Jorge Jesus has never suffered fools gladly, he didn't seem like the obvious candidate to effectively usher Portugal's superstar out of the international arena. Ronaldo had backed Jesus' appointment as Portugal coach, even publicly describing the 72-year-old as "the right choice" to replace Roberto Martinez - and he's already been proven correct, albeit not for the reasons Ronaldo envisaged.

    Despite making the 41-year-old a part of his project, Jesus refused to make him central to it. Ronaldo claimed that promises were broken, that agreements had been made over when and where he would play, and for how long. However, Jesus, like any good coach, made all of his selections and substitutions within the context of games - even if that meant leaving the country's most prolific player on the bench for 90 minutes.

    In a near-2000-word statement, Ronaldo accused his boss of a "high and mighty attitude", before dictating both the terms of his subsequent suspension for walking out on his country before last month's Nations League clash with Denmark, and his eventual retirement. As it transpired, though, Ronaldo had overplayed his hand and ended up folding, forced to call time on his international career in the middle of the club season.

    Still, for all the damage done to his own legacy, not to mention Portugal's performances at their past three international tournaments, Ronaldo will be missed. As the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) outlined, his influence had long extended "far beyond the four lines of the pitch".

  • Portugal's MVP

    Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016
    Getty Images Sport

    The Seleccao had never won a major international trophy before Ronaldo came along

    According to Ronaldo, he was ready to retire from international football immediately after this year's World Cup, only to be talked out of doing so by FPF president Pedro Proenca on the national team's flight home from the United States - which sounds perfectly plausible, in fairness.

    After Portugal's players had spent a third major tournament in row trying - and failing - to carry an immobile centre-forward, it was clear that Ronaldo had become an unbearable burden, but only from a sporting perspective. On an economic level, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was still worth his weight in gold - and then some - to the federation.

    Indeed, it's telling that while expressing his hope that Ronaldo would continue playing for his country during an FPF event last month, Proenca referred to the Al-Nassr forward as "the greatest asset" that Portuguese football had ever produced. Even if the choice of word "asset" wasn't deliberate, it was certainly accurate, because while Ronaldo was clearly no longer worthy of a place in the Seleccao's starting line-up, he was still their most valuable player in a very real sense.

  • 'The Ronaldo Effect'

    FBL-EURO-2024-POR-TRAINING
    AFP

    A lot of young fans today don't follow particular football clubs - they follow superstar players

    Ronaldo really is a one-man industry, a billion-dollar brand that even a club as famous as Juventus signed primarily to boost their commercial appeal and social media numbers - and it worked too. In the 24 hours after his 2018 transfer to Turin was made official, between July 10 and 11, Juve picked up an additional 2.2 million online followers.

    As football finance author Marco Bellinazzo explained to GOAL, "The Ronaldo Effect is very real. It's there for all to see. To grow on an international level commercially, you need a global icon like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is very useful in terms of generating new deals, particularly in North America and Asia."

    For example, six months later after his arrival at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus signed a new, improved, seven-year sponsorship deal with their kit manufacturer, adidas, worth €357m (£308m/$395m) – double the value of the previous agreement. Then, in November 2019, the club extended their partnership with shirt sponsors JEEP for €42m (£36.2m/$46.4m) – an increase of €25m on the previous agreement.

    Basically, in the age of influencers, it's good to have access to the most influential. After all, even footballers follow Ronaldo, who was promptly joined in the Saudi Pro League in 2022 by the likes of Karim Benzema and Neymar roughly six months after making his shock move to Al-Nassr.

    Obviously, Portugal benefited enormously from arguably the most famous face on the planet being the poster boy of the national team for two decades. "It might be a bit harsh to say, but from a brand perspective, Ronaldo is incomparably bigger than the entire Portuguese national team and countless others combined," sports marketing expert Daniel Sa told the Lusa news agency after the World Cup.

    "It will be a tragedy when he leaves, because people still don't grasp the media attention that will be lost. We'll be falling down a high-speed escalator. He's the one who has enabled them to sign numerous contracts and earn a lot of money for over 20 years."

    In that sense, Ronaldo is pretty much irreplaceable. "He's a global communications platform in himself," Sa told EFE after the retirement announcement. "So, Portugal is not just losing an extraordinary player. It is also losing the greatest international amplifier of the Portugal brand."

  • Ramos ready to step up?

    Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4
    Getty Images Sport

    Goncalo Ramos has already made an encouraging start to life leading Portugal's attack

    Strange as it may sound, then, Portugal are likely to have an easier job filling the enormous void left by Ronaldo on the field. We may be talking about the most prolific player in the history of international football - but the (very) early evidence would suggest that the Seleccao won't struggle to score goals without him.

    Goncalo Ramos is clearly no Ronaldo but, from the moment he scored a hat-trick after taking the former captain's place in the 2022 World Cup win over Switzerland, he's shown himself at least capable of spearheading the Portugal attack to impressive effect.

    Granted, given the acrimonious nature of Ronaldo's exit, the pressure on the AC Milan striker will now be immense. However, all eyes were on him going into last month's games against Denmark and Norway, and Ramos netted in both to make it three goals in three consecutive starts, and four in his last five appearances for his country, thus making a complete mockery of the fact that he saw just 34 minutes of game time at the World Cup while Ronaldo was once again failing to justify his status as Portugal's first-choice No.9.

    In a way, though, it's not really about how many goals Ramos scores - more how well he leads the line, which is why when readers of the Portuguese daily A Bola were asked to pick their preferred starting line-up for last month's game against Wales, he was selected ahead of Ronaldo.

    Why? Because even a public eternally grateful to Ronaldo for everything he's done for his country accept that the interests of one individual were put before the needs of an entire team for far too long, meaning Portugal's talented wide players and outstanding midfielders lacked a centre-forward with the movement and energy levels required for the modern game to help them all realise their full potential as an attacking unit.

    There is absolutely no guarantee that Portugal's new 'golden generation' will win a major trophy in the coming years, but what's clear is that they now have a better chance of doing so with a forward in his mid-20s than one in his early-40s.

    Clearly, Ronaldo's contribution to Portuguese football should not - and cannot - ever be downplayed. They made history together. His goals will be missed, and so too will his pulling power. It's unlikely that the Seleccao will ever again be as popular as they were with Ronaldo - or as profitable - but while his retirement will definitely weaken the brand, the team is already looking stronger.