Hundreds gathered to celebrate a major construction milestone at Etihad Park, NYCFC's long-awaited soccer-specific stadium. There were workers, union members, and club staff. There were press, fans, and executives. The occasion was a topping-off ceremony, an age-old tradition in which a tree is placed on a steel beam and then, thanks to the awesome power of a rattling crane, hoisted to the top of what will soon become NYCFC's new home. And thus the final beam was in place, marking what was, in effect, the start of a new era of New York City soccer.

And in truth, this city needs it. For the first time since NYCFC entered MLS in 2015, neither they nor the New York Red Bulls will feature in the playoffs. That adds another layer to the league's struggle to capture its biggest market. A new stadium offers something to look forward to. This season's results have given New York considerably less to celebrate.

There have been moments to celebrate, though. NYCFC won MLS Cup in 2021 and reached the Eastern Conference final last year. The Red Bulls reached MLS Cup in 2024. The challenge is turning those achievements into the kind of lasting connection that keeps a club central to the city's sporting life.

New York has a complicated relationship with the beautiful game. Nowhere in North America is fandom so concentrated, and cultures so interwoven. There are millions of people here, from all over the place, who really like this sport. They support Manchester United, Liverpool or Real Madrid. They support Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona. There is literally a PSG store on Fifth Avenue.

But for years, the local clubs have struggled to turn that passion into something of their own.

The problem runs deeper than two disappointing seasons. So often, soccer conflates success with winning. You have to hoist a trophy to be relevant. And that, in some ways, is true. Yet more important than silverware is the vibe, the journey, the bit for fans to get behind. In an ideal world, the answer to 'why do you support your club?' should be so much more than 'they win stuff.'

And that, in 2026, is New York's problem. This soccer scene is so vibrant. Its mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is so, so passionate about the sport. But the local professional men's sides - from USL to MLS - are too often defined by their dysfunction. New York is primetime, spotlight, glitz and glamor. Soccer, everywhere else in the world, manages to embody those ideas. Yet in MLS's biggest market, its clubs are still fighting to become an essential part of the show. Another postseason without either of them only makes that harder. And that simply has to change.