The World Cup had been what the business types might call a "north star" for the league for some time. And 2026 was supposed to be the year of MLS, when the league would have the chance to show that soccer in America could be, well, cool. To be clear, this is not a column about American soccer as the insecure little brother still trying to prove to the rest of the sporting landscape that it can hang out with the big kids. MLS is already globally relevant. There is a reason that, for instance, Hull City were willing to pay over $20 million for an 18-year-old with just 1,500 MLS minutes in his legs.

No, the issue here is one of growth - not necessarily establishment. At his State of the League address in December 2025, less than 48 hours before MLS Cup, commissioner Don Garber highlighted the fact that Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller were set to face off for the league's biggest prize. He said the words "World Cup" 20 times in his opening statement alone. His feelings on the tournament were best summarized, though, by a strong declarative buried in the middle:

"In 2026, we will show the world how far we've come, and how much bigger and better and more popular our sport will be in the future," he said.

Yet nine months later, the commissioner shifted the emphasis toward a longer timeline. In an interview less than a fortnight after the final, he said that a more accurate test might be the years to come. Forget now, it's the future that matters.

"The real measure is going to be what does MLS look like five and 10 years from now?" Garber said. "Will our league be more popular? Will we have more cultural engagement? Will our teams be more valuable? Will we have more media covering us and paying attention to us? And are we as a league viewed competitively, on the field, better or higher than we are today? Those measures are going to take some time to deliver."