MLS Winners and Losers: St. Louis CITY go 20 games unbeaten, Inter Miami's Luis Suarez silences his critics - and is Andre Luiz now the league's best player?

First, a shoutout to St. Louis CITY SC for proving pretty much everyone wrong. The burn-it-all-down-and-rebuild thing they went for last offseason was supposed to be a sort of slow-burn recovery. After finishing 13th last season, improvement of any kind would have done nicely this year. Well, how about a 20-game unbeaten streak, now level with New York Red Bulls' 2016 side for the longest in MLS history? If Vancouver continue to drop points, St. Louis could win the West. That's some improvement.

But records broken weren't the only story of the weekend in MLS. Inter Miami got back to winning ways, but perhaps not with the main man many would have expected. LAFC didn't get their new manager bounce. And since we're here, does anyone really want to make the playoffs in the West? The results suggest that the outsiders are pretty ambivalent about the whole thing.

GOAL runs down the Winners and Losers in another weekend of MLS action...