MLS Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan USMNT hype grows, St. Louis City SC's front office get it right, and do the Chicago Fire miss Hugo Cuypers?

That Cavan Sullivan, eh? We told you not to doubt him. A few months ago, he could barely get off the bench as the clock ticked toward his move to Manchester City. Now, he's apparently the boy wonder destined to lead the USMNT to glory before September is out. This sport does love an overreaction. Still, America's answer to Lionel Messi? We're only partly kidding.

Back in the real world, MLS delivered another captivating weekend. Inter Miami remain equal parts world-beaters and bang average, often switching between the two in 10-minute bursts. Elsewhere in Florida, Antoine Griezmann is making winning look rather more straightforward: He scored for the fifth straight game and delivered his third consecutive winner as Orlando City brushed aside Toronto FC 3-0.

Then there's the drama in the Windy City, where Robert Lewandowski has become the subject of an awkward question: Can a great goalscorer somehow make his team worse? Isn't soccer fun?

GOAL runs down all of that and more in its Winners & Losers of the weekend in MLS...