MLS Roundup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Robert Lewandowski's Chicago Fire battle to 1-1 stalemate as Cavan Sullivan's Philadelphia Union hit FC Cincinnati for five

The stars of Major League Soccer were out on Wednesday night.

Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Casemiro all made their marks. The league's youngest star, Cavan Sullivan, added two assists, too. It was a night for big names, big goals and big moments as star power set the tone during a busy midweek slate of league matches across MLS.

The most star-filled game, of course, came in Chicago, as Lewandowski and the Fire hosted Messi's Inter Miami in front of 63,094 spectators. Lewandowski did his part early. Messi combined with Casemiro to respond. Yet there was nothing between them in the end.

There was plenty between the Union and FC Cincinnati, though, while the league's best team, Nashville SC, were on the wrong end of their own humbling result. GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines from MLS's Wednesday night slate...