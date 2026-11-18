And now, the real season starts. It's admittedly weird, the way MLS is set up. There are two separate entities here. The first is a traditional European model: a league season with a league champion (of sorts) crowned at the end.

Then there's the other bit: a playoff system, constantly tinkered with, where pretty much no one is ever happy. And into that void step 18 teams who will all feel that they, in some way, have a shot at MLS Cup. The favorites are quite clearly Nashville, who have been, statistically, the best team in MLS history so far this year. But Miami are really expected to win it all, if only because of that Messi guy.

And outside of that? Well, there's a mixed bag. Vancouver Whitecaps are excellent, but the West hasn't really tested them all that much. And then, there's a glut of sides with big names hoping that one of them will show up and strike. A good run could be the difference between Cup glory and getting sent home early. It's all compelling stuff, and GOAL has pieced together a tier list of where everyone stands ahead of the playoffs...