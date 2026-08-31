MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi’s four-goal masterclass, Chucky Lozano’s cold-blooded snub and Cavan Sullivan proving Bradley Carnell wrong

Right, so this Lionel Messi fella. He's quite good, isn't he? The Argentine's future is a bit topsy-turvy, especially after announcing his international retirement, and this season has been nothing short of chaos for Miami. But he sometimes pops up to remind everyone that he has magic at his feet. That's a nice thing. He provided a generational performance for Miami Saturday night. And then he went and retired from Argentina duty. What a weird sport this is.

But his quite phenomenal outburst was not the only story of the weekend. This is a funny juncture of the MLS season. Basically, the transfer deadline is as much about holding onto your best players as trying to buy new ones (case in point: Houston letting Jack McGlynn go to England for too-much-money-to-turn-down). And that means the football sometimes falls to the wayside a bit. Very few players are off limits altogether in this league. With Europe beckoning for the cream of the crop, it's a question of holding the collective breath until the end of September, and then locking in.

It's funny, then, that this was such a good weekend for big names. Messi, Sam Surridge, Carles Gil - they all enjoyed immense showings. GOAL runs through MLS's Winners and Losers of the weekend...