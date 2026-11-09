TH: It depends. Toronto are a weird case because they're still recovering from two terrible DP signings in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. This is still an imperfect squad, and this year's big signing, Josh Sargent, has not been the main man through the middle that many might have hoped. If Toronto have someone lined up, and can go after a massive name to be as much of a leader as an expert tactician, go for it (ironically, Jesse Marsch would be a great hire here). If not, it looks a little rushed.
AL: Yes. Fraser had some hard luck with injuries, but when you consider that Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake and Columbus Crew all recovered from poor starts to make the postseason, Toronto FC’s absence feels like a massive missed opportunity.
This is a club that isn’t lacking in ambition. It paid one of the biggest transfer fees in MLS history for Sargent, having already made significant moves for Djordje Mihailovic and Walker Zimmerman. That investment should have delivered more. Toronto have big questions this offseason, especially with yet another coaching search ahead.
Lastly, a shout for coaching diversity, which has never been among MLS’s strengths despite the diversity on the pitch. And to be fair, this is a global issue, not just an MLS problem. But with Jansen and Fraser out, the league has lost its only two Black head coaches. Here’s hoping owners and front offices cast a wider net and give the best candidates a real opportunity, regardless of their racial background.
RT: If you were Fraser, you'd feel pretty hard done. Injuries totally ruined Toronto FC's season, which meant Fraser never really got to manage the full-strength team that he signed up for. That said, he didn't elevate the weakened group he got, either, which is a big part of the job. That will be why Toronto decided it was time to move on: Fraser's inability to raise the floor and salvage the season.