Marc Skinner wasn't the problem! Man Utd head coach's sudden exit before new WSL season lays bare Red Devils' real issues

Five years ago, Casey Stoney stepped down as Manchester United head coach, an announcement that drew incredible disappointment and frustration from fans. Stoney was beloved by the Red Devils' supporters after leading them into the Women's Super League and making them competitive at the top of the table very quickly. But concerns around investment and budget would lead to her walking away. Five years on, it seems little has changed.

On Monday, Marc Skinner's departure from Man Utd was announced. Skinner has never been as popular as his predecessor, for various reasons, but he helped the team hit several new heights after taking the baton from Stoney, with a WSL title charge in the 2022-23 season, a first major honour in the 2024 FA Cup and a Champions League quarter-final this past season among the highlights. Most impressive is that he did that despite having those same battles regarding investment and budget, which appear to be behind his decision to step down as Man Utd boss just one month before the new WSL campaign begins.

For some fans, Monday's news was welcome. Skinner's tactics and team selection have been the subject of ire for supporters over the last five years, with the lack of opportunities given to some players, including young stars, also a source of frustration. But Skinner was never the root of United's problems and this turn of events only highlights that further.