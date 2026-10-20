'The connectivity of the sport itself' - From LeBron James to Antoine Griezmann: How superstar fans and big investments are bringing soccer and the NBA closer than ever

In January 2020, just 10 days before the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was on the soccer field alongside some of MLS' biggest stars. It wasn't an unfamiliar place, though. Bryant grew up loving soccer, at times, just as much as he loved basketball.

His love began in Italy as a child and stayed with him throughout adulthood. From his AC Milan fandom to that particular January day leading youth players at LAFC's stadium, the love never really wavered.

"To be able to fast forward to now and to see the energy put behind MLS and the support behind it, I wouldn't say it's surprising," Bryant said that day. "I've always appreciated the game and what a beautiful game it is. I knew eventually it would catch on."

It certainly has, particularly among those who, like Bryant, watch it through the lens of basketball. Some of the NBA's biggest stars now call themselves fans of soccer's biggest names. The inverse applies, too. The fandom between basketball and soccer continues to intersect, and the connections are now stronger than ever.

Bryant, meanwhile, always saw it that way. For him, the two sports were one and the same. The end goal was different, but the ways to get there are more similar than people realize.

"It's the connectivity of the sport itself," Bryant said. "You have to use each other. You have to communicate with each other verbally and also through the ball itself. You have to read each other, open space for each other. There are a lot of similarities between basketball and the way that soccer is played."

So, as the NBA season begins, GOAL looks at the fans, friendships and ownership stakes bringing the two sports closer together.