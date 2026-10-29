How Kylian Mbappe and the 'dictator' meme sparked Real Madrid & La Liga's China crisis

Whether those apologies and Tebas' telling proactiveness have been enough to mitigate the damage to relations with China remains to be seen. Speaking in a regular press briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Jiakun said: "We take seriously the apology that the person has made."
However, that may not be the end of the story. According to French journalist Romain Molina, Mbappe's statement has "absolutely not" eased tensions, instead being perceived as a panicked means of trying to preserve his commercial interests. The fact Mao's name wasn't mentioned has supposedly also not gone down well. Videos circulating on social media appear to show angry Chinese fans burning Mbappe shirts and tearing down adverts carrying his face.
On Wednesday, government-owned broadcaster China Media Group (CMG) rejected the explanations from Mbappe, Madrid and Tebas, reiterating that it would not broadcast matches involving the France captain. It had already been confirmed that Real Madrid's La Liga match this weekend would not be broadcast.
"We believe that Mbappe's outrageous remarks have harmed the Chinese people, crossed a line, and exceeded the scope of freedom of speech," a CMG statement said. "Mbappe is a Real Madrid player, and the club bears significant responsibility. Therefore, we do not accept Real Madrid's explanation that Mbappe 'never intentionally offended and asserted that players have the right to express their personal opinions', and we do not accept Real Madrid's attitude."
Reuters reports that Chinese state television is awaiting "further gestures of reconciliation". In their statement, the Spanish league said it will develop "an awareness and communication protocol" in conjunction with clubs and players alongside the work it is doing with "partners and institutional counterparts" in China "to address the situation", in the fear of a crushing financial blow.
According to La Liga's latest financial figures, Spain's top-flight brought in €1.58 billion (£1.32bn/$1.76bn) from broadcasting rights in the 2024-25 season, 40% of which (€748m (£626m/$995m)) came from international markets. Although revenues coming specifically from China have not been disclosed, the Asian and U.S. markets represent the two main sources of overseas income for the competition. Tebas said just this summer that "China remains a strategic market for La Liga".
From Real Madrid's perspective, as well as their share of that TV rights deal being under threat, 10-15% of revenues from sales of their merchandise internationally comes from China, according to El Mundo, where Mbappe's shirt is best-selling. The club owns 20% of his image rights.
At this stage, it's unclear how much this mishap will cost Mbappe himself. According to business publication Forbes, the Frenchman is expected to earn $30 million (£22.5m) from sponsorship and endorsements alone this season, but none of those Chinese firms have disclosed how much they are paying him. There could also be ramifications for his new boot supplier On, for whom China is a major market. Their share prices have already fallen.
With no end in sight, it is clear that this is not a storm that is going to blow over quickly, and it could have huge consequences for Spanish football.