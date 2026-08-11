Keep, loan or sell? Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson & the Chelsea players whose futures Xabi Alonso must resolve

With just three weeks of the transfer window remaining, Chelsea have plenty of work to do. A flurry of incomings means an already bloated squad has swelled to a massive 41 senior players, and now their focus must shift to outgoings.

There are certain fringe figures whose departures are a foregone conclusion; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Guiu are all nailed-on to leave having been omitted from the Blues' squad for the pre-season tour to Australia and south-east Asia.

However, the west Londoners still need to get several others out the door because a so-called 'bomb squad' of unwanted stars - something the club has leaned on heavily in recent years - is no longer an option after a FIFA rule change. They must also be conscious of the limited number of players they can send out on loan.

There is uncertainty surrounding plenty of big names who have not been deemed 'untouchable', but how should Chelsea handle their respective futures?