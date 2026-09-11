Erling Haaland's drastic haircut has only enhanced Man City star's booming personal brand

Just this summer, Haaland's ever-increasing popularity was given a significant boost as he seized the opportunity to break the United States and finally demonstrate his ability on the very biggest stage.

Norway headed stateside having qualified for their first World Cup in 28 years, and they lived up to the pre-tournament tag of dark horses thanks in no small part to the exploits of their prolific No.9. Alongside his team-mates and their viral viking row celebration, Haaland captured the imagination on and off the pitch, scoring seven times in five appearances on his country's run to the quarter-finals - including a sensational brace in the stunning last-16 triumph over five-time champions Brazil.

He found time to post a number of behind-the-scenes vlogs from his time in the U.S. which went viral as he revelled in being able to go about daily life relatively unnoticed, including embracing cowboy culture in Dallas and trying New York delicacies. That prompted a bizarre wave of AI videos featuring Haaland as a cartoon character, viking and more. Haaland kept things rolling by returning home with a $750 taxidermied raccoon as a souvenir.

His profile would grow exponentially as his country progressed, fuelled by his goals and off-field antics, and he has now brought in around 36 million new followers on Instagram since the start of the tournament - more than six times the population of the nation he was representing.

Haaland admitted afterwards that the World Cup had been 'life-changing' for him. Asked about his burgeoning reputation at the time, Haaland said: "I think it's a good thing, because I like the Americans, I think they are kind of hilarious as well, they are funny."

He added to Norwegian outlet VG: "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life. It has been completely surreal, it is difficult to take it in now. You get a bit empty. If I think quickly through these 40 days, it has been completely insane."

Legacy American news outlet ABC labelled him "a global soccer sensation on and off the pitch" who had "transcended the tournament with his unique personality", while NBC dubbed the striker "the MVP of the small screen".