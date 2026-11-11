The Shortlist: Why Club Brugge hotshot Nicolo Tresoldi has become a top target for Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City

On a cold November night in Eindhoven, Nicolas Tresoldi wrote his name into the Champions League history books. When the 22-year-old got in front of his marker to head in a teasing cross from Joaquin Seys and put Club Brugge in front against PSV, he became the first German player to score five goals in a single Champions League campaign for a non-German club.

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp described the goal as "incredible" in his latest press conference, and confirmed that Tresoldi is in his thinking for a future call-up to the national team. The talented frontman is a German citizen, but was born in Italy, and Roberto Mancini has admitted he is trying to convince him to pledge his allegiance to the Azzurri.

A tug-of-war between the two countries is now ongoing, and Tresoldi may soon also be the subject of a bidding war; Chelsea and Manchester City have both sent scouts to watch the Brugge star in action this season.

AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be keeping close tabs on Tresoldi, but he looks tailor-made for the Premier League. He's a strong, intelligent striker who can finish ruthlessly with both feet - a rare breed in the modern game - and the best is surely yet to come.