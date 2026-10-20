Cesc Fabregas is the exact kind of coach Man Utd need after proving himself with Como

Fabregas' final season at Monaco was the most difficult of his entire career. He was blighted by injury issues and managed just 36 minutes of game time across the entirety of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign. It felt like time had caught up with a 35-year-old, who was just 16 when he made his professional debut at Arsenal.

However, while Fabregas was frustrated, he didn't feel finished. He just needed "a fresh start" to reinvigorate him, "a new project" with a clear pathway into the world of coaching, and he had plenty of offers, the most intriguing of which came from Como.

Fabregas had previously visited the city on a couple of occasions to see its world-famous lake. But he didn't actually know they had a football team. Few people did, in fairness.

Current Como president, and former Mola TV CEO, Mirwan Suwarso recently admitted that he only stumbled across the club by chance while exploring potential venues in Milan for "a sort of football documentary" set in Italy, and it was that "happy coincidence" that led to the Djarum Group buying the Lariani in 2019.

It's obviously important to point out that without the financial backing of the Indonesian conglomerate, and the excellent work done by another former Chelsea midfielder in Dennis Wise, Como simply would not be where they are today. However, it is impossible to overstate the importance of Fabregas' role in the club's remarkable rise to prominence. Como may have already secured promotion to Serie B when he came on board in 2022 - both as a player and a shareholder - but he was absolutely integral to everything that happened, on and off the field.

"I was practically given the keys to the football side of things," he told DAZN Italia after securing qualification for the Champions League with a 4-1 win at Cremonese on the final day of the 2025-26 Serie A season, "and there was practically nothing when we started.

"Earlier, I was talking to two physios who were with us four years ago when I came to play and were talking about how we didn't have a training ground, so we'd have to do massages on tables in the back room of a bar! Now, we are in the Champions League!"

Fabregas is unquestionably the main reason why.