Cavan Sullivan steps into the spotlight, Yunus Musah gets a fresh start: Five big storylines to watch in USMNT fall camp
Welcome to the U.S. Men's National Team's new era. It's one centered around youth, but also one built on a familiar 2026 World Cup foundation. Yet the message is clear: 2030 will be here before anyone knows it, and manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't wasting much time in preparing for that fact.
It's why the U.S. squad is littered with teenagers who have gone from social media darlings to legitimate club-level contributors. It's also why there are veterans aplenty to mentor them and ease what is always a complicated transition. Over the next two weeks, the USMNT will play four friendlies against a group of semi-familiar foes and very familiar rivals. Each will provide big tests for the USMNT's youngest stars.
After that, the focus will become clearer. Some will be sorted into the U20 group ahead of the U20 World Cup. Others will focus on the U23 team's Olympic aims. And some might just stick around for the start of this 2030 World Cup cycle, which has its first competitive games coming up in November with the Nations League.
Before November, the U.S. have this camp, though. Here are the storylines to watch and why they matter...
Sullivan arrives
While there are no shortage of teenagers in this camp, most eyes will be on one particular 16-year-old rising Philadelphia Union star. There are several reasons why. Part of it is, of course, the hype machine that's been behind him for years. The other part of it is that hype machine has turned into something tangible with real goals and real moments of magic.
Cavan Sullivan is no longer a social media prospect; he's a legitimate MLS contributor. He's been scoring at will for the Philadelphia Union since MLS returned from the World Cup break, and that's why he's in this team. Sullivan wasn't called up because of his internet fame; he was called up because of his production, which has put him in a category all his own as summer has turned into fall.
Can that production translate? That's the big question, isn't it? If he were to score, Sullivan would destroy Christian Pulisic's record for youngest USMNT goalscorer at 17 years and 253 days old. Goal or not, though, this camp could signal the arrival of the USMNT's next top star.
Musah's return
Many wrote Yunus Musah off. You can almost see why. It's been over a year and a half since the midfielder last played for the USMNT, which means he missed out on a World Cup opportunity. His exclusion would have seemed unfathomable a few years ago, but as the World Cup rolled closer and Musah's playing time dried up at Atalanta, it felt like a formality.
He's back and, at just 23, he's nowhere near a place where he can or should be written off. For years, the discussion about Musah centered around his potential, and there's real evidence that he's taken a step towards living up to it this season. It's early, yes, but Musah has been a real contributor for AC Milan so far in Serie A. That means something, even if Milan aren't what they once were.
Musah's back then, and he'll surely be looking to make up for lost time. He can't win back a place on the 2026 squad, of course, but this camp is crucial to his pursuit of a key role heading towards 2030. He'll theoretically be in his prime, then, and perhaps his World Cup exclusion this time around could be something that transforms him for the better in the long run.
The goalkeeping situation
There are no shortage of storylines when it comes to the goalkeeper position.
The first is, of course, Matt Freese, who is back in the team for the post-World Cup camp. His World Cup ended on a low with a mishap against Belgium, which makes this his first opportunity to really put that behind him in a USMNT shirt. That, obviously, can't happen in totality given the difference in stakes but, at the very least, Freese will be glad to be back in a USMNT camp.
And then there are the others. Nashville SC star Brian Schwake is in his first camp after a breakthrough run in MLS. Chris Brady is back, meanwhile, as he looks to rise up the depth chart after serving as the No. 3 this summer. And then, finally, there's Diego Kochen, who was with the U.S. this summer as a World Cup training player before leaving to sort out his loan from Barcelona to Lyngby. He's been playing real minutes at the Danish club since as he makes the leap from youth to senior soccer.
So who gets the minutes and, more importantly, who makes the most of them? With the No. 1 shirt seemingly back up for grabs, a new battle is just beginning and it includes contestants with plenty of different situations.
Contenders out wide?
The U.S. have had no shortage of top-end talent out wide. Depth, though, has been a problem. There is a chance, though, that we could see that depth increased this camp as a group of young stars looks to leap into the player pool.
Starting in the attacking positions, there are no Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah or Alex Zendejas in this camp. That opens the door for players like Zavier Gozo, Mathis Albert and Cole Campbell, who are all out-and-out wingers. Then there are players like Sullivan, Justin Ellis and Julian Hall, who can play out wide.
At full back, Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest have been the go-to guys for years now, although Alex Freeman did claim a spot that allowed Dest to be pushed up the field for the World Cup. Peyton Miller and Frankie Westfield have arrived, though, to enter the competition for places after really emerging in MLS. Robinson, Dest and Freeman will be difficult to unseat, but Miller and Westfield seem to be very good prospects for the future.
Does this change how the U.S. set up tactically? Will that change depending on the game? Pochettino has a lot of new options at his disposal all over the field, but the ones out wide may be the most intriguing.
Growing up
It's all very fun and makes for some good statistics, but having 13 uncapped players and eight teenagers comes with a reality check. There will be growing pains, and some could be costly. The key will be how this group responds.
What matters is perspective. Many of these players are with the USMNT now, but will be with the U23s or U20s down the line. They're in senior camp because they earned it, yes, but also because the timing made sense before all eyes turn towards the Olympics or U20 World Cup. Some players may be ready for the senior level, while others may not be. It's all part of a process.
The process is designed to give these players a look and see what they have. It's also designed to see who is ready for more and who needs a bit more seasoning. With that mentality, all lessons are good lessons, even if some may be a bit difficult to stomach when and if things get a little bit difficult.