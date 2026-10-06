Talking Tactics: Cavan Sullivan is thriving in the chaos - how Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the USMNT's teenage talent

At the end of the day, all Cavan Sullivan appeared to want was a hug.
After 65 buzzing, wayward, chaotic, and ultimately triumphant minutes against Mexico, Sullivan was substituted by USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino. Just three minutes earlier, he had scored a remarkable goal - a lovely, floating thing to chip a stranded goalkeeper from more than 30 yards. It was a wonderful moment, a glimpse of what this now-17-year-old might someday become.
Yet as the Philadelphia Union attacker walked toward the bench, he was greeted with a half-hug of sorts. Sullivan wanted a cuddle. Pochettino gave him a nudge.
One brief exchange only tells us so much. But the broader challenge is clear. Sullivan is one of the most hyped American prospects of his generation, and goals like that will only raise the volume. Pochettino is letting him express himself while also trying to keep the kid grounded.
On the pitch, too, there is a balance to strike between giving Sullivan freedom and knowing when to rein him in. Finding it starts with understanding what makes him so effective - and Philadelphia offers a useful place to begin.