Break the bank for Bradley Barcola! Liverpool must pay PSG whatever fee they want for dazzling French forward - he's a massive upgrade on Cody Gakpo

"Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this," Andoni Iraola said in his first official Liverpool interview after replacing Arne Slot as head coach. "It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start."

They were refreshingly giddy words from a man who has paid his dues to reach this stage, working wonders at Rayo Vallecano before moulding Bournemouth into one of the Premier League's best footballing sides, culminating in a historic Europa League qualification berth last season. It's a natural next step for the Spaniard, and he has the tools to bring back the "heavy metal" Jurgen Klopp brand that Slot had drifted too far away from by the end of his tenure.

However, in their current guise, it's hard to see Liverpool fighting for the major titles again. They finished 25 points behind Arsenal while slumping to a fifth-place Premier League finish last term, and were completely outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

So far, there has not been a decisive response to that hugely disappointing campaign in the transfer market. Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz have been signed for a combined £95 million ($128m), but they mainly serve to offset the departures of Ibrahima Konate and club legend Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool need a marquee signing, one who can bring the fans' excitement up to the same level as Iraola's. Enter, Bradley Barcola. The PSG winger has emerged as a priority target for the Anfield hierarchy, and has the potential to be a transformative addition to the squad. To say he won't come cheap is the understatement of the year, but Liverpool must bite the bullet and meet PSG's demands if they want to close the gap on their main rivals.