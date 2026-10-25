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Ballon d’Or Rondo: Is it finally Harry Kane’s year, can anyone stop Alexia Putellas and has the campaigning gone too far?

This year's edition of the sport's biggest award is one that comes with no shortage of debate and discussion

Ryan Tolmich

  • On Monday, the sport's top stars will arrive in London for the sport's biggest award show. It's Ballon d'Or day, and the Ballon d'Or has become more than a trophy. It's a legacy-changer and a history-maker. It's the award that recognizes the very best.

    It's also an award that is now inspiring more discussion than ever. As the award's importance has grown, so, too, have been the disagreements, both about the winners themselves and what it means for the sport as a whole. Fans are more dialed in on it than ever. So, too, are the nominees themselves.

    As a result, the debates have become fierce. This year, they may be the fiercest we've seen. The men's award, in particular, is wide open and there are very real arguments for and against multiple candidates.

    So who wins and why? GOAL writers look at this year's races, the big contenders and the surprises that could come in another edition of.. The Rondo.

  • Who should win the men’s Ballon d’Or and why?

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    SOPA Images

    There are plenty of candidates, but no obvious choice for the award this year.

    Ryan Tolmich: What makes this edition of the award so intriguing is that every candidate has very obvious flaws. There are no undeniables like the Messi and Ronaldo dominance of old and even the best candidates have very obvious, and very memorable, shortcomings. Rodri won the World Cup, but didn't win much with Manchester City, who probably drew some scorn from voters, too. Lamine Yamal got his hands on that trophy with Spain, too, but he was far from his country's main man and Barcelona came up short in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe scores goals for fun, but didn't win anything. And, finally, there's Harry Kane, who probably has the most complete resume for club and country this season. Because of that, we'll give it to Kane, both as a recognition for his run this year and as something of a lifetime achievement award to acknowledge the fact that he should probably have one of these by now.

    Alex Labidou: This is as competitive as the race has been in years, but the choice is clear: Harry Kane. More than 70 goals for club and country, a Bundesliga title and deep runs in the Champions League and World Cup. People will downplay the league title and say his numbers are inflated because he plays for a superteam, but let’s not forget he didn’t win the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany. It isn’t automatic. His ability to keep delivering in big moments, even in a Bayern side built around pressing and pace, deserves credit. This could be his best remaining shot at the award, and I expect the voters to recognize the season he’s had.

    Tom Maston: This is definitely the most open race in decades, in part because there are major holes to pick in the arguments for each of the main contenders. For me, the player who enjoyed the best individual season across the whole campaign was Harry Kane. Only once in the 21st century has a men’s player scored more than the 73 goals he managed over the course of a single campaign, and those efforts ensured Bayern Munich won a league and cup double in Germany. Factor in that he produced the goods in the Champions League and World Cup, even if Bayern and England came up short, and for me his case is by far the most convincing.

  • Who should win the women’s Ballon d’Or and why?

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    HMB-Media

    Alexia Putellas is the overwhelming favorite to win.

    RT: The head says Alexia Putellas, who is simply too good to ignore, even after her ACL injury. The heart, though? That leans towards Patri Guijarro. Let's show a little bit of love to the deep-lying midfielders, the heartbeats of the team that are always overlooked. There's no denying that Guijarro has been Barcelona's heartbeat, running the show while everyone else watched those around her. Plus a Guijarro win would see her join Putellas and Aitana Bonmati as winners of this award, solidifying that trio's place in history. It won't matter, of course, because Putellas will win, but its' worth dreaming, right?

    AL: The women’s race feels more straightforward: Alexia Putellas is the clear favorite for me. Her role in Barcelona’s quadruple gives her a compelling case. The bigger question I have is when we’re going to see a USWNT player become the favorite again. It’s been years since an American won, and there doesn’t appear to be a serious challenger this year. With talents like Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson, you’d hope that changes soon.

    TM: This race feels far more clearcut thanks to the consistent class of Alexia Putellas. The two-time winner has found herself in the shadow of Aitana Bonmati for Barcelona and Spain since returning from her ACL injury in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that Putellas hasn’t been producing quality performances. Those displays garnered more attention last season while Bonmati dealt with her own fitness problems, and after driving Barca to another trophy-laden season, Putellas deserves to join her former team-mate in securing a third Golden Ball.

  • Who should win the men's Kopa Trophy?

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    TheNews2

    Lamine Yamal continues to set the bar for young players at the top level.

    RT: This award goes to the best player under the age of 21, which means you should give it to Lamine Yamal this year and next year before renaming it the Lamine Yamal Trophy shortly after (no disrespect to Raymond Kopa). This is Yamal's award, as it has been for some time now.

    AL: Let’s not get cute here: Lamine Yamal, especially after helping Spain win the World Cup. More interesting question: Could Cavan Sullivan put himself in this conversation next year?


    TM: Until he’s too old, this prize is Lamine Yamal’s to lose, and the mere fact that he could also justifiably win the Ballon d’Or should mean this is a no-contest. The fact he won the award last year and could take home the biggest prize of all on the night might mean some voters instead opt for Pau Cubarsi following his own heroics for Barcelona and Spain, but very few have ever been capable of producing what Yamal is capable of at his age.

  • Who should win the women's Kopa Trophy?

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    NurPhoto

    Expect another trophy to head back to Barcelona.

    RT: Tossup between Vicky Lopez and Clara Serrajordi. The Barcelona PR is strong, yes, but so, too are the achievements, which is why they're here. Because voters love goals, we'll give her the nod. Either way, the Barcelona talent factory continues to roll out the very best players this sport has to offer.

    AL: Lily Yohannes has been on a tear, but she struggled with consistency. I’m going with Vicky Lopez, whose contributions to Barcelona’s quadruple make her a strong pick. It could be another big night for Spanish soccer.

    TM: Difficult to pick between the nominees for this one, but I’ll go with Clara Serrajordi. Despite only being 18, the midfielder was able to force her way into Barcelona’s all -conquering line up and earn multiple Spain caps as the next superstar to emerge from La Masia on the women’s side. Expect her to be among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or in the not-too-distant future.

  • Who wins Men's Club of the Year?

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    Le Pictorium

    RT: There's really no point in having this award as long as the Champions League exists. Whoever wins that is going to win this. What's the point?

    AL: PSG should take this one. Retaining the Champions League is an enormous achievement, and it’s hard to look past that when judging the best club in the world. You can make arguments for other teams, but the Parisians have earned this.

    TM: Wake me up when the team that wins the Champions League doesn’t take home this award. Congratulations PSG - another gong to throw on the ever-growing pile.

  • Has Ballon d’Or campaigning gone too far?

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    The talk about the Ballon d'Or and its candidates has never been louder. Is that a good thing?

    RT: No problem with players subliminally building up hype. Do your podcasts and your interviews to hype yourself up, tell your story and, perhaps, get people to fall in love with a good story. Where it gets weird is when players openly campaign like politicians, talking up their achievements while putting down those of others. Keep it subtle and keep it respectful. If not, it all looks a bit weird.

    AL: No. The Ballon d’Or has become soccer’s version of the MVP award in American sports. Players making their case might be new in Europe, but those debates are familiar territory here. And with good reason: great individual seasons deserve recognition, and arguing over them is part of the fun. Messi’s eight wins are part of how we tell the story of his career, much as Kevin Durant’s or Aaron Judge’s MVP awards help define theirs. 

    TM: I think it’s OK for individuals to stake their own claims if they so wish - winning the award is becoming a dream for many young footballers - but for clubs to openly campaign for their own players to win feels a bit much. Having to listen to the team-mates of nominees blindly offer their backing to those within their own dressing room, presumably under instruction from the club, has become a tiresome exercise over the past few months, and does anyone really think more of a club because they have the Ballon d’Or winner? Hopefully if Kane wins, some clubs will learn the lesson from Bayern that campaigning is never going to be enough to swing the voters.