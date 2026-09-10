Ballon d'Or Rondo: Does Harry Kane have a chance? Will Rodri's Spain performances be enough? Can a 30-man shortlist be taken seriously?

Tom Hindle: Not to be that guy, but snooze? Thirty players are simply way too many to make any sort of serious judgment as to a whole body of work. With all due respect to Saudi Pro League top scorer Julian Quinones, for example, how can we even put him in the same stratosphere as, say, Lamine Yamal? If there were 15, all of which are in the same ballpark of quality, then sure. Otherwise, meh.

Ryan Tolmich: Thirty is just big enough to feel like everyone should be included, but small enough that there are some infuriating exclusions. Realistically, it is what it is, and there are only a handful of actual contenders anyway, but it would still be nice to have a list with a little bit less to argue about.

Alex Labidou: The 30-player shortlists are a bit of a joke. They’re so all-encompassing that merely being nominated doesn’t carry quite the same weight, and there were still some questionable snubs despite how large the fields are. Still, the best players in both the men’s and women’s races are there, so there aren’t too many complaints at the very top.