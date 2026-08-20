Arsenal 2026-27 season preview: Mikel Arteta's Gunners will run away with the Premier League but fall short in Europe once again
On May 19, 2026, more than two decades of disappointment finally came to an end for Arsenal supporters. Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Dean Court meant that Pep Guardiola's side could no longer catch the Premier League's perennial bridesmaids at the top of the table. Arsenal were champions of England for the first time since 2004.
The football Mikel Arteta's men had played hadn't been particularly pretty but their fans didn't care - and rightly so. They had waited long enough to celebrate a major honour, and the really exciting thing for Gooners is that this might just be the beginning of a new era of success at the Emirates.
Indeed, as Arsenal prepare to kick off their title defence at home to Coventry City on Friday night, the great Guardiola is no longer at City, while the majority of their other traditional rivals are in a state of transition. Opportunity undeniably knocks for Arteta, who has seen the strongest squad in England further reinforced over the summer - and to such an extent that last season's Champions League runners-up look perfectly primed to also conquer Europe for the first time in the club's history.
Below, GOAL previews Arsenal's 2026-27 campaign...
Mood around the Emirates
In a word, celebratory. Arsenal's long-suffering supporters had to put up with their team being mercilessly mocked by rival fans for allegedly 'bottling' one title race after another but, after three consecutive second-placed finishes, Arteta and his players finally got over the line - and, rather crucially, after recovering from a late-season wobble that threatened to gift the championship to City.
Consequently, the joyous atmosphere at the Emirates was ever so slightly tempered by failing to sign Vinicius Junior. Gooners were convinced that the Real Madrid superstar wanted to move to north London even if it was obvious to the rest of us that he was merely using Arsenal's interest to leverage more money out of Florentino Perez. Seeing Morgan Rogers sign for Chelsea also came as a bit of a blow to the fanbase.
However, the way in which Arsenal dismantled City to claim the Community Shield on Sunday has quite understandably convinced the fans that this season's squad is even stronger than last season's, meaning more major honours are not just possible - but probable.
Ins and outs
Piero Hincapie's loan move from Bayer Leverkusen was made permanent on July 1 for a bargain £34.5 million, while Arsenal picked up Illan Meslier on a free the following week to provide more cover for first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.
The subsequent acquisition of Christos Tzolis didn't generate much excitement at the Emirates - at least not initially - as the £34m signing from Club Brugge had previously flopped at Norwich City. However, the Greek's hugely impressive pre-season form, which was backed up by a dynamic display in the 3-0 win over City in Cardiff last Sunday, illustrated precisely why Arteta was not only willing to allow Leandro Trossard to join Besiktas but also make Gabriel Martinelli available for transfer.
Still, Arsenal's most significant summer signing is unquestionably Bruno Guimaraes, the former Newcastle United captain who looks like the perfect mix of physique and technique for Arteta's midfield. Of course, the Brazilian's arrival, which came shortly after Christian Norgaard's departure for Everton, has led to speculation that Myles Lewis-Skelly or Martin Zubimendi might move on before the close of the transfer window, but we've yet to see any real movement on that front.
The same goes for Viktor Gyokeres, who has been linked with the likes of Barcelona amid ongoing talk that Arsenal are still searching for a really reliable goalscorer, such as dream signing Julian Alvarez or wild card Victor Osimhen.
Were either of those two forwards to arrive before September 1, Arteta would arguably be in possession of the deepest pool of players in Europe, particularly with Ezri Konsa now on his way from Aston Villa for £51m to help the defence cope with the injury-enforced absence of William Saliba.
Pre-season performances
Despite opening with a 4-1 win over Girona, Arsenal's pre-season campaign was actually pretty poor, with assist machine Tzolis arguably the one and only positive.
Arteta even revealed that his players were "fuming" with themselves after producing an error-strewn performance in the 3-1 loss to Real Betis on August 5 and when the Gunners were beaten again four days later, this time by Borussia Dortmund, it was hard not to wonder whether Saliba's unavailability might be an even bigger problem than first feared.
However, after making it four friendlies without a clean sheet in the 1-1 draw with Como, Arsenal soothed fears that they'd lost their famed defensive solidity by shutting out Erling Haaland & Co. in the Community Shield demolition of Man City.
Given that comprehensive victory was achieved without some of England's World Cup stars in the starting line-up, it's fair to say that Arsenal appear to be in pretty good shape ahead of their first Premier League fixture of the new season.
Calling the shots
Arteta has never done himself any favours with the way he talks to the press - or his players. The metaphors and motivational methods he's employed have often been incredibly cringeworthy. The Spaniard's shockingly cynical, safety-first style of play also played a massive part in him alienating the purists.
However, none of that really matters anymore. After being labelled a serial loser (despite winning the FA Cup back in 2020), Arteta is now a Premier League title winner, and success is all that matters to the majority of people in the modern era.
There is, however, a chance that the former midfielder will allow his team to play with greater freedom this year now that they've finally got the monkey off their back. To be honest, we don’t fully subscribe to that theory - from a tactical perspective, Arteta is clearly more Jose Mourinho than Pep Guardiola.
However, the mere fact that Arsenal were in for Vinicius suggests that the Arsenal boss is aware that his team lacks star quality in attack and cannot continue relying quite so heavily on set-pieces to score goals.
So, we could see a slightly more offensive and expansive brand of football at the Emirates this season. As Arteta said in his usual David Brent-like lexicon, he doesn't want his team to be considered defending champions this season, but "attacking champions"...
The MVP
Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's 'starboy', the one proven world-class performer in Arteta's attack, while Declan Rice's relentless running is utterly integral to their game plan. However, this season's most important player might actually be Martin Odegaard.
The Norwegian is obviously Arsenal's captain, so it makes sense for him to have a crucial role to play. However, Odegaard has unquestionably struggled for form and fitness over the past few seasons, meaning he wasn't exactly a key factor in last season's title triumph.
Things could be very different this time around, though. Perhaps buoyed by Norway's wonderful World Cup run, Odegaard looked like a new man in the Community Shield win over Man City, with the attacking midfielder capping a decisive display with a gorgeous goal.
One swallow doesn't make a summer of course, but if Odegaard is really back to his best, he can provide the creative quality that is so often so conspicuous by its absence from Arsenal's attacking play.
Breakout star
It's got to be Max Dowman. Arsenal fans already know all about the 16-year-old right winger, who became the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League history last season when he netted against Everton on March 14.
However, his progress was unfortunately checked by an ankle injury that limited him to just 13 first-team appearances. That's obviously still an extraordinary tally for one so young but the expectation is that Dowman will get far more game time this season, particularly as Arteta looks to rotate the very fragile Saka on a more regular basis.
"Max is 100% with [the senior squad] this season,"the Gunners boss told reporters just last week. "He has done all the pre-season. He is in our system, in every way. How much will he play? He is the same as everyone: he has to earn it. But if does, he plays."
What success looks like
Winning a Premier League title is difficult but retaining it can be even tougher. Just ask Arne Slot! However, while Liverpool's dramatic decline under the Dutchman underlined just how quickly things can change in England's top flight, Arteta's Arsenal look incredibly well-equipped to finish first again. Indeed, for such a strong squad, a second consecutive championship is probably the bare minimum for the Gunners this season.
The real challenge will be going one better in Europe, as Arsenal have yet to prove that they can get the better of a brilliant Paris Saint-Germain who will be bidding to win a third consecutive Champions League. In that sense, Arsenal would be forgiven for falling short again, particularly as the competition is likely to be even more intense this year, with Barcelona having signed Rodri from Manchester City, and Real Madrid giving returning manager Jose Mourinho massive backing in the transfer market.
Bold predictions
Player of the Season: Martin Odegaard. We expect the goals and assists to start flowing again.
Biggest disappointment: The Champions League. Arsenal's engine room still appears to lack the requisite quality on the ball to control games against the truly elite teams, and when it comes to the crunch, Arteta's deep-rooted caution always holds his team back.
Best signing: Christos Tzolis. Guimaraes should make a big impact but, if we're thinking value for money here, Arteta already appears to have found the perfect Trossard replacement in Tzolis - and for a knockdown fee.
Top scorer: Victor Gyokeres. If the Swede stays, and no superior striker arrives, we expect he'll get enough goals against weak opposition to outscore the injury-prone Kai Havertz.
European performance: Semi-finals. Arsenal could well top the league phase again but Rice & Co. will be found out once more when they have to take on the best midfielders in the business (Rodri, Pedri etc.).
League position: 1st. Having proven their mettle by finally claiming their first title last season, Arteta's men will win their second by at least 10 points.