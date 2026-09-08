Arjen Robben's redemption: How deadly Bayern Munich winger went from big-game bottler to Champions League final hero

As the injury troubles continued to plague him, it was feared the 2012-13 campaign might pass Robben by. He was limited to just 16 Bundesliga games, always being left out for chunks of the season.

Bayern tore up the league in his absence, but they were lucky that he somehow managed to stay fit for Champions League knockout games.

In the semi-final against Barcelona, Bayern put on a 7-0 aggregate demolition, with Robben the orchestrator. In the first leg in Munich, he tormented Jordi Alba from start to finish, scoring a sublime third goal as Bayern won 4-0. But it was the return leg at the Camp Nou the world saw trademark Robben.

Early in the second half, Robben received a long pass on the right wing. With a single, razor-sharp touch, he cut inside Adriano, carved out the space he needed and unleashed a glorious effort into the top corner.

“That 4-0 was my best game at the Allianz Arena,” Robben told Sport Bild years later. “Against such a great team. With an uncharacteristic Robben goal. I broke through on the right wing with a stepover and had time to curl the ball into the far corner from a tight angle.”

He wasn’t finished yet.

The final against Borussia Dortmund was intense. Jurgen Klopp’s heavy metal mavericks had the upper hand in the first half, but it was the Bavarians who took the lead in the second when Robben teed up Mario Mandzukic. Eight minutes later, Dortmund were level via a penalty. Shortly afterwards, Robben was denied a great chance for an easy finish by defender Subotic, sparking fears the Dutchman's trend of final failures would continue.

A long, searching pass floated toward the edge of the Dortmund box. Franck Ribery battled for it and instinctively flicked a delicate backheel the swarm of yellow shirts, and Robben pounced on it.

Weidenfeller was in front of him, Hummels and Subotic on his sides, and the weight of Johannesburg and Munich on his shoulders.

He breezed past the defenders and left the goalkeeper beaten with a feather-light that defied the tension of the moment and sent the ball trickling across the grass before kissing the net.

"When I got the ball, I was free," Robben told reporters after the game. "I anticipated Franck’s movement. The only thought was: 'I hope he puts the ball there' because I saw the space. I took it well. My first choice was actually to go past [Weidenfeller] on the left side but then he made a move and I could put it to the other side. He was on the wrong leg."

Bayern were champions again.

"To finally win this Champions League, that's a dream come true," he said. "You can't describe it – so many emotions go through your head, especially because you know what it is like to lose. I think you can enjoy it even more when you win the title."

He added: "After the disappointment of last year, and to a [lesser extent] 2010, and the World Cup for me – that's three finals and you don't want the stamp of a loser. At last we did it today, and we can forget about the other things a bit. It was a sense of 'finally'."

In 2025, Bayern fans voted that goal the best in the club’s 125-year history. The runner-up was Robben’s goal against Manchester United.