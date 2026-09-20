Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic ends AC Milan goal drought as Folarin Balogun returns for Monaco

Starting next week, all eyes are on the U.S. Men's National Team. Many of the stars of this weekend, though, were players who don't happen to be on the upcoming roster.

There were goals in the Championship, a stunner from Jack McGlynn and a first finish from Max Arfsten. There was a goal, too, from Christian Pulisic, who needed that finish more than anyone. Folarin Balogun made his long-awaited return for Monaco after a chaotic summer, while Johnny Cardoso helped Atletico Madrid beat crosstown rivals Real Madrid in the weekend's biggest game.

There was big news involving players in the upcoming USMNT team, too. Ricardo Pepi left PSV’s 3-2 loss to FC Twente with an injury and subsequently withdrew from USMNT camp, with Damion Downs called up to replace him. How Downs performs in Pepi's absence will be a key one to watch as players arrive in Atlanta for camp this week.

So, without further ado, here's a closer look at this weekend's Americans Abroad.