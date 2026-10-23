Americans Abroad: Tanner Tessmann and Lyon face PSG challenge while Christian Pulisic and AC Milan look to bounce back

There's no rest, is there? After a busy week of European games for many of the U.S. men's national team's top stars, it's right back into league play this weekend.

Despite being so early in the season, these league games matter plenty. Several familiar Americans already find themselves in title races and, although it's just October, there are some real battles that could decide league titles on the schedule this weekend. Are Tanner Tessmann and Lyon for real in Ligue 1 or will PSG run away again? Can PSV keep their dominance going? Are Christian Pulisic and AC Milan contenders or pretenders? We'll find out answers this weekend.

Meanwhile, there are also some games on the schedule that are good ole' fashioned fun. That's where Bournemouth's battle with Manchester United sits as Tyler Adams and co. look to pile more misery on the Red Devils while avoiding more misery of their own.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.