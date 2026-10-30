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Americans Abroad 1-1GOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic targets Milan derby glory as Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson collide

Christian Pulisic eyes a derby win over Inter, Weston McKennie needs a Juventus response, and Tyler Adams puts Bournemouth's winning streak on the line against Brenden Aaronson's Leeds.

Ryan Tolmich

  • From a derby day in Italy to some massive all-American matchups in England and France, this weekend promises fireworks for the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars.

    Two games could reshape the race at the top of Serie A this weekend, and three Americans could have a say in how they unfold. Milan need a derby win over Inter to keep pace, while Juventus look to bounce back against Napoli. For Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, the stakes are clear. These are the games that can define a season. Which American can leave his mark?

    Elsewhere, a suddenly surging Bournemouth, led by Tyler Adams, will face off with Brenden Aaronson and Leeds in a clash of two Premier League teams punching above their weight. And, in France, Tim Weah and Mark McKenzie will do battle in Ligue 1 for good measure.

    GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.

  • Derby day in Milan

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    Buzzi

    One of Serie A's biggest games is on the schedule this weekend.

    Even now with the luster of Italian soccer nowhere near where it once was, there are few rivalries that capture attention quite like Derby della Madonnina. AC Milan vs Inter Milan - two giants of Italian soccer under one roof with unlimited tension and a strong desire for bragging rights.

    The latest edition of that derby is this weekend, and it's crucial, to put it lightly, for Pulisic and AC Milan.

    With 18 points through nine matches, Milan enter the weekend fifth in Serie A, looking up at rivals Inter, who lead Serie A at the moment. In recent years, there has been a gulf in class between the two: Inter have been a dominant force while the red side of Milan has been relatively dormant. It doesn't look set to change this year. If it's going to, it'll probably have to begin this weekend.

    The good news for Milan is that Pulisic, the team's star, will enter on a high. He's reportedly set to sign a new contract in the very near future and, on the field, he'll be feeling a bit better after meeting his second goal of the season last weekend. A midweek loss to Bologna will sting, for sure, but Pulisic played just 32 minutes in that 4-2 defeat.

    Both Pulisic and USMNT and Milan teammate Yunus Musah will know what this game means. They aren't new to Milan, so they'll know the importance of derby days. This one is as important as any, though, as Milan look to set a tone for the rest of the season.

  • McKennie takes on Napoli

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    Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

    Weston McKennie and Juventus need a response against Napoli after their midweek defeat to Genoa.

    The Milan derby isn't the only marquee matchup in Serie A. Juventus face Napoli in a battle of two other powerhouses of Italian soccer.

    Juventus' results have been up and down recently, having won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five. As a result, the Old Lady are behind expectations in eighth. Napoli, this weekend's opponents, are in seventh, level on points but ahead on goal difference. That means that there are stakes to this weekend's match, even so early in the season.

    McKennie and Juventus will be feeling a bit of extra pressure, though, after being embarrassed midweek. A 2-0 defeat to Genoa was something of a humbling for Juventus, who are quite obviously held to a higher standard. Just days prior, though, McKennie had his best performance of the young season against Lecce, scoring his first goal of the season in a 2-0 win.

    So which Juve will show up? It's hard to tell for a team that has been so Jekyll and Hyde, and against a foe like Napoli, Juve will need to be at their best.

  • Adams' Bournemouth ride hot streak into clash with Aaronson and Leeds

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    Pro Sports Images

    A pair of Americans will face of in the Premier League

    Tyler Adams and Bournemouth are flying at the moment.

    The Cherries have won five consecutive matches, scoring 14 goals in that span while conceding none. Those wins include victories over Manchester United and AC Milan. It's been impressive, to put it lightly.

    This weekend, Adams and Bournemouth will look to make it six. Standing in their way? A familiar face, at least for Adams.

    The Cherries will be host to Brenden Aaronson and Leeds this weekend in a clash of two-time USMNT World Cup veterans. While Adams and Co. have been on a winning run, Aaronson and Leeds have been settling for draws, splitting points in their last four, with the fourth being a loss to Arsenal.

    Yet, Leeds sit seventh in the Premier League at the minute because Arsenal's loss is their only defeat of the season. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are playing catch-up, as they find themselves 13th despite their recent surge. Both sides will have European ambitions, but both will need to pick it up through the final weeks of 2026 to position themselves for that chase. Will either be able to do that this weekend?

  • Weah and McKenzie meet in Ligue 1

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Marseille captain Tim Weah faces USMNT teammate Mark McKenzie as Toulouse look to extend their unbeaten run.

    Two USMNT stalwarts are set to meet in Ligue 1 this weekend as well.

    On Sunday, Mark McKenzie and Toulouse will visit Tim Weah's Marseille in a clash of American regulars. Traditionally, Marseille have dominated this fixture, having gone unbeaten in each of their last 12 games against Toulouse. The visitors, however, are unbeaten in four road matches and five Ligue 1 matches in general, so something has to give, right?

    In terms of the Americans, McKenzie is on something of a farewell tour as he prepares for his winter move to rejoin the Philadelphia Union. Weah, meanwhile, isn't going anywhere, as he remains Marseille's captain after being handed the armband this summer. That makes this match worth watching, then, as two Americans go head-to-head in Ligue 1.