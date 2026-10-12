Americans Abroad: Alex Freeman shows out against Real Madrid while Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan have difficult day

The international break is over, which means club soccer is back at the forefront. From a U.S. Men's National Team perspective, the focus was spread out, with eyes on both players who were just in camp and players looking for a national team return in the next one.

From strong performances against the world's very best teams to some real struggles from teams unable to really get their season going, there were considerable highs and lows. Alex Freeman was an obvious high, for example, although even his standout performance against Real Madrid didn't avoid one low moment, adding some perspective.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, too, had a mixed sort of day. Johnny Cardoso, on the other hand, had a big one, starring in an Atletico Madrid win while making something of a statement in this first post-international break weekend.

So without further ado, GOAL takes a look at the big takeaways from Americans Abroad...