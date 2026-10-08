From Ajax to afrobeats: How Jurrien Timber & Ryan Gravenberch's ex-team-mate ELIKIA quit football for a career in music

Even at that young age, Mbinga could tell that the likes of the Timber twins (who joined the Ajax youth setup at exactly the same time as him), Gravenberch and Brobbey were destined for the highest level.

"What I still remember is that from the first time I met them [the Timbers] on the pitch, they were like machines. Even when they were this young, they were built like machines. They had a very distinctive way of moving, and their walk was very distinctive.

"The same was the case for Ryan Gravenberch. His technical ability was outstanding. It was amazing. For Brian Brobbey, it was the extreme power that you also see right now in the Premier League. People still talk about it - 'Brian Brobbey is a beast' and everything - but it was already there from a young age.

"You could already see, of course they're my team-mates, but you could already see that these players were special."

ELIKIA believes it's the fact that all of these now-Premier League stars have overcome adversity that makes them such resilient and determined competitors. "I knew they were going to succeed in what they do because those guys have been through setbacks," he continues.

"For example, Ryan Gravenberch went to Bayern. Everything was great; he was the big talent. Then he went to Bayern and didn't play. For him, that's something unusual because he was always a big player. It was a major setback for him. But he came back, he went to Liverpool and then he played great and found his spot.

"Quinten and Jurrien Timber have slightly different stories. Jurrien played at Arsenal, got an injury, and he was already at the highest level, but then he came back and I think he's even better than before. For Quinten, he had a long road. He went from Ajax to Feyenoord, from Feyenoord to Marseille and now he's in the Premier League.

"Even if you look at the last match he played for the Netherlands, there was a lot of negativity maybe, but it doesn't matter for these guys because they will bounce back. It doesn't matter what happens. They have this really, really strong mentality, and that's why they succeed at the highest level. It doesn't matter if they get an injury or there's negativity. They will just push through it."