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USMNT HIC 1-1GOAL

Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and the next Golden Generation? Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT youth movement raises the ceiling for 2030

A camp with 13 newcomers ended with a perfect run, which ensures that the next phase of the USMNT will look different than the last.

Ryan Tolmich

  • For years, there has been talk of a U.S. men’s national team “Golden Generation,” a group featuring Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah that would change American soccer for good. For months, though, the conversation has shifted. Were they golden? Did they do enough? Do they have more time left?

    Those questions, as it turns out, might not tell the whole story. The term “Golden Generation” suggests something rare, a group that cannot easily be replicated. Yet there is reason to believe the generations that follow might be golden, too.

    For this September/October window, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino called in 13 uncapped players. Eight were teenagers. Meanwhile, stars like Pulisic, McKennie and Folarin Balogun were left at home. Yet, as the dust settled, the USMNT had won all four games, beating Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. Seven different players scored. Four were teenagers, including the two youngest scorers in program history.

    This camp was the start of something. It was the beginning of Pochettino’s process of fusing generations into a new version of the USMNT. It will take players both young and old to navigate the road to 2030. More than anything, this camp showed that the program’s youngest players might just be up for the challenge.

    "For sure, the future with these young talented players, plus the senior players that we have, I think we have a very good mix," Pochettino said. "I think and hope that we can guide this group of players to reach our best level and compete in our best way, trying to be with the big national teams in the future."

    A successful camp, then, one that began the process Pochettino is referring to. For Pochettino, though, it was all according to plan.

  • All by design

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    Pochettino is playing the long game with the USMNT, drawing on his experience developing young talent to nurture the next generation.

    Pochettino has been doing this for nearly 20 years. He joked that his top assistant, Jesus Perez, who celebrated his birthday this week, has been doing it even longer. When you've been doing this long enough, you know what you're looking for in a young player. You also know what to expect when they arrive.

    "I think we have experience, and we don't need to see too much of a player because we already detect the quality, the capacity, the personality, the character," he said. "The difficult thing is how you, in your character, arrive at a group of players, how it can affect your personality and everything with that group. It's how you are going to adapt to this group, and how you are going to add your talent to this group.

    "This type of situation is not always easy to assess... but it is one of our best skills that we have: the capacity, through our experience, to project this type of pattern for the players."

    Pochettino knew, then, what he was signing up for and, throughout the two-and-a-half-week-long camp, he seemed genuinely excited by it. This is a coach and staff who have built their reputation on developing young players and, after a sprint towards the World Cup in his first half-cycle, this was an opportunity to play the long game for the first time as USMNT coach.

    Doing so required nurturing and patience, but not as much as you'd think. From the start, Pochettino was confident in his players, and he said it was important that he let them know that often.

    "When we designed the squad, we were so positive, and then we expect the best," Pochettino said. "That can change, but if we don't believe in the moment that we made the roster, if you put the energy that is the doubt, you will translate, for sure, the doubt. It's difficult for the players, but when you are sure and you really believe that they are going to perform, that helps a lot. After that, you translate that confidence and trust, and the players go to the field, and they need to show their talent."

    There is no shortage of young talent with a variety of different profiles. Some, like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, are beneficiaries of the MLS academy system, which has started to churn out new levels of quality and quantity. Some, too, benefited from the pathways laid down by the USMNT's "Golden Generation", with players like Mathis Albert and Cole Campbell both coming from the same Borussia Dortmund system that produced Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, too. The fact is that there is more young American talent than ever before.

    "It's a deep pool," Pochettino said. "I think in this window we saw certain players, but I think there are plenty of other young players that for sure are on our radar, and we are assessing here in the USA, but also outside of the USA. This is a massive job, and it's a very important job... I think it is our responsibility to detect talent in the USA and outside of the USA, and yes, we are working on that for sure."

    The ones that Pochettino did see in this camp were surely impressive, though, and, while they may not have exceeded Pochettino's expectations, they did exceed many outside of the USMNT's camp.

  • Combining the age groups

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    The camp was split between familiar faces and newcomers to the senior national team.

    Many knew Sullivan’s name before this camp. His viral goal against Mexico introduced him to a wider audience. The 17-year-old Philadelphia Union starlet is the face of this rising generation, but this camp made one thing clear: He has plenty of company.

    When asked about specific young players, Pochettino often rattled through a list of all of them. It was hard to single out one, he said, because each had moments. You could ask about Sullivan, but what about Hall's three goals? How about the two that Justin Ellis scored? You can't look past Diego Kochen's contributions in goal, either.

    As Pochettino said, the quality was undeniable. What he wanted to see was how everyone meshed.

    "Man, they seemed pretty comfortable from the beginning," defender Chris Richards said. "It's because they all knew each other, so there were two cliques: there was obviously like the veteran one, and then there was the younger one. After the first few days, you start to see a few of the younger guys getting more involved with the older guys, and vice versa.

    "Then through the camp, it's like every table is completely mixed. It's been a lot of fun getting to know everybody, not just on the field, but off the field."

    Richards put his arm around Neil Pierre as well as Zavier Gozo, his club teammate at Crystal Palace. Gio Reyna worked with Ellis, who admitted before camp that Reyna was his favorite player. Cole Campbell said Alex Freeman was extremely helpful, while Adri Mehmeti couldn't hide his smile when he replaced fellow New York Red Bulls homegrown Tyler Adams for his USMNT debut.

    Overall, this camp empowered the younger generation. And if that didn't light a fire under the older one, then it certainly should have.

  • A challenge to senior stars

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    Getty Images Sport

    Familiar faces will now combine with new ones to make a new-look USMNT.

    For much of Pochettino's tenure, the message has been that no one's spot is safe. He wanted a culture of competition. Every camp is a business trip, he says, not a vacation, and anyone who treated it as such wouldn't stay in the pool for long.

    This camp was a message, then, to anyone who thought their spot was secure: it isn't, and it won't be going forward.

    "It definitely brings competition, which is what we all need," Gio Reyna said. "I think it's great for the upcoming cycle to push everybody."

    The pushing has begun. Of the 26 players on the USMNT's World Cup roster, 13 were not named to the squad and, while the player pool was probably hovering around 35 leading up to the World Cup itself, it's now been expanded to include a new generation of teenage stars. Everyone is in the mix, Pochettino has said, and everyone is responsible for staying there.

    For the senior players, even the most talented among them, things are different now. Someone like McKennie now has new competition in midfield. Hall and Ellis look ready to challenge Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi for roster spots at the striker position. And then there are players like Sullivan, Gozo and Albert, who have the potential to really push someone like Pulisic, who has been an automatic selection since he was their age.

    That's not saying that'll happen this year or next, but it's on the horizon. The senior players aren't gone yet, and the hope is that they won't be any time soon. Pochettino needs them, in truth. This isn't a generational turnover, but rather a mix, and the USMNT need everyone to be part of that mix, even if it can't include everyone who has been involved previously.

    It's not all doom and gloom for the veterans, though. Several times in camp, Pochettino stated how happy he was with not just their play, but their leadership as they became mentors for players that they will now compete with going forward.

    "A big credit to the senior players in the way that they welcome the new players," Pochettino said. "The young players, they were so smart in the way that they need to behave. I think they listen to the senior players, they listen to the coaching staff, and I think they behave really well. That is the way that we need to keep going, to build that chemistry between the senior players and the new players.

    "I think it's most important to have this. I think that one of the most important things that happened in this window was to have three weeks to build this relationship. That is an important thing."

  • The next steps

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    With the Nations League around the corner, competition has gotten very interesting.

    Following Tuesday's win over Canada, everyone went their separate ways.

    Throughout the camp, Pochettino reiterated that the pathways going forward would be different for every player. Some would be with the U20s. Others could go to the Olympics with the U23s. A few may be back for the Nations League. No matter the level, he said, all are national team players, and all are now expected to act like it.

    The easy thing is to arrive there and make the debut," he said, "but now, how are we going to evolve with them and how are we going to protect? How are we going to guide? How are we going to make them understand that now they have more responsibility?

    "That is one of the things that we were talking about in the dressing room, too. They need to feel that now they have more responsibility... With teammates, it isn't 'I am an international now, I need my teammate to run for me'. No, you need to run for you and for your teammate."

    A new race is beginning. It's early, of course, and it's a real marathon until the World Cup. Some will fall out of it at various points, and some will return. Meanwhile, as Freeman shows, some may show up late only to become crucial parts at the right time. The takeaway from this camp, more than anything, is that the USMNT player pool is crowded. It is not merely a "Golden Generation", but a program that, if all goes to plan, could be really exciting to follow over the next few years.

    "I think they are so smart and intelligent," Pochettino said to summarize his newcomers. "They have talent, and for sure, they will use that experience to be much better players with more experience."