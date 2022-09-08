Zurich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign by playing away against Zurich at Kybunpark on Thursday. The Gunners have enjoyed a flying a start to their Premier League campaign, winning their first five matches, but their juggernaut was brought to a halt by Manchester United last week. Mikel Arteta will hope that the defeat was just a blip in matrix and his side will be determined get their mojo back against a struggling Zurich side to make a positive start on the European stage.
The hosts are going through a rough patch and Franco Foda's troops head into the fixture at the back of a 2-1 defeat to Lugano in the Swiss Super League. They are still winless after seven matches in the domestic competition and are placed in ninth position with just two points from seven matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
FC Zurich vs Arsenal date & kick-off time
Game:
FC Zurich vs Arsenal
Date:
September 8, 2022
Kick-off:
5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST
Stream:
How to watch FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.
In the UK, BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Zurich and Arsenal on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.
Fans in India can catch Zurich vs Arsenal on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
CBS Sports
India
Sony Ten 1 SD/HD
Sony Liv
Zurich squad and team news
The Swiss outfit will be missing the services of Ilan Sauter and striker Bogdan V'Yunnik.
Aiyegun Tosin should keep his place in the squad after he scored against Lugano in the weekend. He could be supported by Fabian Rohner in the absence of V'Yunnik.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kostadinovic, Brecher, De Nitti.
Defenders
Kamberi, Omeragic, Aliti, Boranijasevic, Katic, Mets, Kryeziu.
Midfielders
Guerrero, Selnaes, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Conde, Dzemaili, Rohner.
Forwards
Santini, Okita, Tosin, Avdijaj, V'Yunnik, Bajrami.
Arsenal team news and squad
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees, while Emile Smith Rowe's involvement remains doubtful after he pulled a muscle while cooling down after the Manchester United fixture.
All five new signings, including Marquinhos, have been named in the squad and now it remains to be seen whether he will be given an opportunity to impress.
All eyes will be on Bukayo Saka, who scored against United, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as the Gunners are expected to cruise past Zurich.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Turner, Hilson.
Defenders
White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko.
Midfielders
Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith.
Forwards
Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos.