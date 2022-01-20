Zungu: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target regains starting spot at Amiens

South Africa international Bongani Zungu made his first league start for Amiens since October 2020 as the Unicorns recorded a defeat on Wednesday night.



The lanky central midfielder played the entire match as the Unicorns succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Ajaccio in the French Ligue 2 encounter at Stade Credit Agricole de la Licorne.



Zungu spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Rangers where he won the Scottish Premiership, but upon his return to Amiens, he has struggled for game time.



Amiens head coach Philippe Hinschberger admitted that he was frustrated and he felt that his side should have at least collected a point from the match



"We played our game, the game we had to play. Too bad we conceded the goal following some bad defending," Hinschberger told the club's official website.



"But I think that in the first half, we were too shy. In the end, the score should have been 0-0. In the second half we had many chances.



"Ajaccio played with a low block. In front of this kind of team, it is necessary to reduce the number of errors as much as possible."



Hinschberger urged Zungu and his teammates to forget about the defeat and think of positives from the game with the team set to face Guingamp on Saturday in another league game.



"I repeat, we made the match we needed but we came up against a well-organized block. It was difficult to find spaces," the 65-year-old French tactician added.



"I'm frustrated with the result because we showed a good spirit. Tonight, we must forget the result and think only of the positive and above all I am not disappointed with the performance of my players."



Zungu's contract with Amiens is set to expire at the end of June this year and Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.



The Duduza-born player, who is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice, recently dropped a hint that he could be heading to Chiefs.