Zulfahmi Arifin returns to Thailand

Zulfahmi Arifin will be plying his trade with Thai League 1 club Suphanburi FC...

Versatile midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin will be plying his trade with Thai League 1 club Suphanburi FC ahead of the new season after he signed a one-year contract with the Thai outfit.

This isn't the former captain's first journey into Thai football given that he had a stint with Chonburi FC in 2018. Last season saw the 28-year-old in inspired form for the Cheetahs as he helped them finish third in Singapore's top-tier - their highest ever in their history.

Despite being contracted to the Singapore club, Hougang decided to release Zulfahmi and allow him to pursue overseas football. He will be the fourth Singaporean in 's top-tier league, joining Baihakki Khaizan ( Prachuap), Izwan Mahbud (Trat FC) and Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United).