Zlatan: Jordan shows what playing 'with a winner' is like in The Last Dance

The basketball legend made no apologies for his treatment of team-mates in the documentary series, and the Swedish star says he can relate

Count Zlatan Ibrahimovic among those who approve of Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan's confrontational leadership style.

ESPN's docuseries 'The Last Dance', which looks at the 1997-98 Bulls team that three-peated, has shined a spotlight on Jordan's treatment of team-mates in one of the recent episodes.

He revealed how he came to blows with current Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during practice and used tough love to try and coax the best out of Scott Burrell.

More teams

"Winning has a price and leadership has a price," a choked-up Jordan said at the end of episode seven.

"I pulled people along when they didn't want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn't want to be challenged.

"I earned that right because my team-mates came after me. They didn't endure all the things that I endured.

"Once you join the team you live at a certain standard that I play the game, and I wasn't going to take anything less."

That struck a chord with brash striker Ibrahimovic.

"Nice to see The Last Dance," he wrote on Twitter.

Nice to see The Last Dance.

Now you see how it is to play with a Winner.

Either you like it or not.

If not then dont play the game. pic.twitter.com/w2gDvuM4gY — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 12, 2020

"Now you see how it is to play with a winner. Either you like it or not. If not then don't play the game."

Ibrahimovic's comments were backed by and U.S. men's national team star Jozy Altidore, who replied to the Swedish star's tweet with a hands-up emoji.

Ibrahimovic is currently at Milan and has received praise from head coach Stefano Pioli, who likened his work ethic to that of 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer .

However, the Swede has also been known to clash with former coaches and team-mates with several players criticising the forward's behaviour.

Article continues below

The star famously fought former team-mate Oguchi Onyewu during a training session, with Massimo Oddo recently revealing that Genaro Gattuso was the victim of an errant punch in that scrap .

During his time in with the , midfielder Joao Pedro said Ibrahimovic threatened to "kill" players following a loss to the .

Sebastian Lletget also said it was "super frustrating" playing with Ibrahimovic with the Galaxy while star Florian Jungwirth said that, when he faced Zlatan's Galaxy, the forward berated his team-mates for the entire match .