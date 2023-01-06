Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder does not see his club re-signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech during the January transfer window.

Schreuder does not consider a transfer for Ziyech feasible

The Ajax coach believes financial realities will prevent a deal

29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Schreuder praised Ziyech’s qualities but ruled out a transfer back to Amsterdam for the Morocco international because he feels his side is well stocked upfront and also considers the 29-year-old out of reach for his side financially.

Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea due to his limited opportunities in West London with Ajax mentioned among his possible destinations as well as Serie A champions AC Milan.

The winger, who has made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea this season, further enhanced his reputation after playing a starring role for Morocco in their historic run to the World Cup semi-final, scoring one goal while providing an assist.

His second league start came on Thursday when he managed 69 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester City, having last been in the starting XI on August 30.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "No, I don't think Ziyech will come," Schreuder said during his pre-match press conference on Friday, as quoted by Voetbal.

"I think we are well occupied at the front. Everyone knows that Hakim is a great player, but he also has a price tag. For us, that is not our priority."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch-born winger had four successful years at Ajax where he managed 49 goals in 165 appearances before sealing a €40 million move to Chelsea in 2020. However, he has found playing time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech has managed 14 goals in 94 games for Chelsea in all competitions, including 11 in 2022-23, most of which have been from the bench, with a number of observers urging him to leave West London for a club where he will play regularly.

WHAT’S NEXT? While it is still not known if he will secure a January transfer, Ziyech will be focused on Chelsea’s upcoming assignments, with their next match being a second straight meeting with Manchester City, this time in the FA Cup, on Sunday.