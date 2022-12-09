Ziyech should leave Chelsea for Manchester United transfer - El Haddaoui

Former Morocco midfielder Mustafa El Haddaoui believes Hakim Ziyech should leave Chelsea and sign for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Ziyech has one goal & assist at the World Cup

He has struggled for playing time at Chelsea

Ziyech urged to sign for Man United

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Ziyech is currently among the leading lights for the Atlas Lions at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ziyech has scored one goal and created one assist with Morocco currently in the quarter-finals of the global competition in the Gulf nation.

According to the 61-year-old El Haddaoui, who was part of the Morocco squad for the 1986 and 1994 World Cup finals and competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics, Ziyech can only revive his club career if he ditches the Blues for the Old Trafford outfit.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Now we’re seeing Hakim’s potential, we can see what he’s capable of. He has a lot of offer," he told and Corriere dello Sport.

‘He needs to leave Chelsea and go to Manchester United, because the former Ajax manager [Erik ten Hag] wanted him. He will bounce back, but he needs to leave Chelsea during the winter transfer market.’

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before heading to Qatar for the World Cup, Ziyech struggled for playing time at Chelsea, making five appearances in the Premier League across their 14 fixtures and was yet to find the back of the net.

He has started once from the five matches and used in a substitute role on four occasions. Last season, Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax, registered 23 appearances, scored four goals and provided three assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? He will hope to impress when Morocco face Portugal in the World Cup last eight at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.