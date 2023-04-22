Zinedine Zidane prioritising Juventus role as he eyes return to management following Real Madrid spells

Zinedine Zidane is ready to make his return to coaching and has made Juventus his top priority, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman has been out of the game since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but RMC Sport says he wants to commit to a long-term project at a top team. Turin is his preferred destination and he is already thought to be in advanced talks to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the helm this summer, to the extent that members of his future background staff are reportedly already working on moving to Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zidane has been linked to several top jobs since his departure from Madrid. He was said to be in the picture to take over as coach of France, Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain and even discussed a possible return to Juventus as far back as 2019.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zidane spent five years at Juve as a player, where he won two Serie A titles and reached the Champions League final on two occasions. He then moved to Madrid, spending five seasons there and winning La Liga and the Champions League, among other trophies. He coached Madrid for a total of four years across two spells, guiding them to three Champions League successes and two La Liga crowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The Bianconeri will take on Serie A leaders Napoli in their next game on Sunday, and will buoyed by the return of 15 league points following an appeal on financial irregularity charges.