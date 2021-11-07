Zidane the right man for Manchester United’s top-four ambitions – Haibeh

Zinedine Zidane is the ideal appointment to help Manchester United secure a top-four Premier League finish, according to Somalia national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh.

The Red Devils’ uninspiring start to the 2021-22 campaign continued following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City – a result which mounts more pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Defeat for the Old Trafford giants saw them slump to sixth in the English elite division having accrued 17 points from just 11 matches played so far.

With the Norwegian tactician likely to be kicked out of United, the Ocean Stars official claims the former Real Madrid manager – who is a winner – would be the right choice should they dream of a Champions League ticket at the end of the current season.

“There is still a good chance that the club can finish in the top four, but it comes with a price, they must first get rid of Ole,” Haibeh told Goal.

“It will then depend on the next manager, if United bring in [Zinedine] Zidane, I think they will have a very good chance of finishing in the top four.

“Zidane will bring stability while the players will respect him because he is a winner. He has done it all as a player and a manager.”

Haibeh had called for the dismissal of the club’s legend in the wake of their collapse against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

“Ole has been in the club for three years, during his time he hasn’t won any trophy,” Haibeh told Goal in a no holds barred chat.

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the United Kingdom and one of the biggest globally. Therefore, fans will not accept a defeat against one of their bitter rivals.

“Although a few of Ole’s former teammates have been defending him for some time, I think it’s time for him to go.

“If United don’t sack him now, the club will only be heading down.”

Solskjaer’s fine start at United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho saw the club’s management later hand him a permanent three-year job.

He was close to leading the club to Europa League glory in the 2020-21 season but his team lost to La Liga side Villarreal on penalties after scores stood at 1-1 after extra time at the Gdansk Stadium.