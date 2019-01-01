Zidane happy for Courtois after Real Madrid keep Champions League clean sheet

The Los Blancos coach threw his support behind the club's number one keeper after a confidence-boosting performance between the sticks

coach Zinedine Zidane expressed his happiness for Thibaut Courtois after he kept his first clean sheet of the season.

The Belgian made three saves on Tuesday as Real saw off 1-0 at the Turk Telekom Stadium for their first group win.

Zidane's side had previously conceded five goals across their first two games, losing 3-0 to PSG before behind held to a 2-2 draw against .

Courtois' performances in goal have been cast under increasing scrutiny this season with the former number one failing to convince fans he's capable of stepping up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane has however stuck with the Belgian in goal and was relieved to see him claim a much-needed clean sheet on Tuesday.

"I'm happy for Courtois, we all are," Zidane said post-match. "He is our goalkeeper, he has been good today and we have won the game, which was important.

"We know we have to improve. We had many chances to score, we didn't and we struggled.



"This is Madrid, we have to keep working. We have to congratulate the players because the people who saw the game has to be proud of them."

Despite questions being asked of Courtois between the sticks, the man himself has never lost faith in his own abilities.

"I never doubted myself, I know what kind of goalkeeper I am and I'm only interested in the constructive criticism of my teammates and the coach," Courtois told Movistar Plus.

"I think it was an important game, we had to win to gain oxygen and continue in the Champions League. We were fine from the beginning although they had two chances that I stopped well."

While boasting less possession in , Real should have done better in front of goal as they unleashed 26 shots but only found the back of the net once via Toni Kroos in the 18th minute.

Zidane handed young players Federico Valverde and Rodrygo starts against Galatasaray with the manager admitting both were gambles but ultimately justified themselves.

"Valverde is playing well, he is a good kid and I'm happy for him," Zidane said. "Rodrygo was a coach's choice, we had to bet on him and we did."