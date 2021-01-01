'Zidane can't be criticised for anything' - Casillas defends 'incredible' Real Madrid boss amid exit talk

The ex-Blancos keeper thinks the Frenchman's sterling reputation at Santiago Bernabeu will remain intact regardless of how the La Liga title race ends

Zinedine Zidane "can't be criticised for anything", according to Iker Casillas, who has jumped to the defence of the Real Madrid boss amid talk he could leave the club this summer.

Goal and a number of other high profile publications have reported that Zidane has informed his squad that he will call time on his second stint in charge at Santago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The 2020-21 campaign has been a turbulent one for Real, who will lose their grip on the La Liga trophy if Atletico Madrid win their final game, but Casillas insists that Zidane should be immune from judgement.

What's been said?

The former Blancos goalkeeper doesn't feel the Frenchman's legacy will be damaged if he leaves on the back of a trophyless season, given the fact he has already delivered three Champions League crowns and two league titles in the Bernabeu dugout.

"Zidane can't be criticised for anything," Casillas told Marca.

"What he has achieved is incredible, and is only in the reach of very few or even a single person."

Zidane's stance on his future

Zidane came out to deny the reports of his impending departure after watching his side pick up a crucial 1-0 win at Athletic Club last weekend.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off'?" he told reporters.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players."

The state of play in the La Liga title race

Real still have an outside chance of defending their top-flight crown if they pick up a home win against Villarreal on the final day of the season.

Zidane's team are two points behind leaders Atletico, who are due to take in a trip to Real Valladolid on Saturday, but boast a better head to head record against their cross-city rivals.

"I would have preferred Real Madrid to be sat in first, but I hope that Real Valladolid can help us win this weekend," Casillas added.

"I wish everyone luck, but let's see if we have a little more ourselves and we can win La Liga."

