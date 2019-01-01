Zesco United's Ghanaian forward excited to face Kotoko in Caf Confederation Cup

Rahim Osumanu looks ahead to facing his country's club in the 'money zone' of the continental championship

Zesco United's Ghanaian attacker Rahim Osumanu is bracing himself up for a fascinating fixture against Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

The 23-year-old is set to come up against his country's club after Monday's draw pitted his Zambian side against the Porcupine Warriors in Group C, which also contains Nkana FC - also from Zambia - and Al-Hilal of Sudan.

“My expectations for the game against Kotoko is very high," Osumanu told Footballmadeinghana.

"They are one of the biggest clubs on the continent and I want to have my best game against them.

"I want to use that game in Kumasi on February 13th to announce my presence to Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

“I also want to win the Confederations Cup for my team, so winning every game is important - not only against Kotoko."

Zesco and Kotoko do not meet until matchday two in Kumasi on February 13.

“The Zambian league is really growing faster than I expected," Osumanu.

"This is because there are so many foreigners here and the league is also very competitive.

"I think in the next five years, Zambian league will be one of the best in Africa. Currently, it's above the Ghana Premier League."

Zesco and Kotoko will clash for the second time on the final matchday on March 17.

