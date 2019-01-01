Zesco United coach sends warning to Kotoko ahead of Caf Confederation Cup clash

The Zambians are hoping to strengthen their lead in Group C when they take on the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi next week

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is bracing himself for a tough battle when they visit Asante Kotoko for a Caf Confederation Cup group stage encounter on February 13.

The Zambians, who currently top Group C following their opening day 2-0 win over country rivals Nkana FC, are set to visit the Ghanaian outfit in Kumasi for a matchday two tie.

Kotoko, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in their first game.

"We will be ready for Kotoko because I'm aware that their record in home games is good. It will be an exciting game," Lwandamina told Ashh FM.

"I didn't have to know Kotoko before. My philosophy as a coach is to know my team and not other teams because football is full of uncertainties, so we are just coming to play our normal game against Kotoko.

"Zesco United is not excited being on top of the group because we have played just the first game in the group.

"We just have to prepare well for our next game."

Kotoko have won all two home games of the Caf Confederation Cup played so far this season.

The Porcupine Warriors edged Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 in a first-round second leg fixture and beat Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon by the same score in the playoff round.

