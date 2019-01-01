Zenatha Coleman nets brace as Valencia sink Albacete

The Namibia international scored her first brace of the season as her side claimed a valuable away Superliga win on Sunday

extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the Spanish Superliga thanks to Zenatha Coleman's quickfire brace in a 2-0 win at Albacete on Sunday.

Oscar Suarez's ladies were hoping for a win to bounce from their back-to-back draws against and , and they had to hold their nerves in the second half to

The Namibian had scored her fourth goal of the season in the 5-3 win over Madrid - thus, increasing her tally to six goals.

Anair Lombi set up the 25-year-old forward for Valencia's opener six minutes into the contest before Sandra Hernandez assisted the African in getting a double eight minutes later.

The victory at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium keeps Valencia in the eighth position on the 16-team Spanish topflight log with 32 points from 23 matches.

Valencia returns home to host 12th placed de Huelva next Sunday in a Superliga encounter at the Antonia Puchades in Paterna and Coleman will be hoping to add more to her tally.