Zenatha Coleman inspires Valencia's comeback win against Madrid
Zenatha Coleman inspired Valencia's hard-fought 5-3 victory over Madrid in Saturday's Spanish Superliga encounter.
On the back of leading Oscar Suarez's ladies past Malaga, Coleman's contribution was immense in her side's comeback in the eight-goal thriller, as they completed a third win in a row.
The Namibia international's brilliant response in
⏱7' | 1-1 | ⚽🥅 GOOOOL de @ZenathaC10 ⚡ Trallazo desde 30 metros que da en el larguero y traspasa la línea de gol#VCFfemMadrid ⚔️#LigaIberdrola 🔥#AmuntVCFfem 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ja0ljc9X52— Valencia CF Femenino 🦇💮💯 (@VCF_Femenino) February 9, 2019
Maria Paz then netted twice in the ninth and 21st minute to put Valencia out of reach. However, Ale scored to reduce the deficit before half time.
Estela levelled matters for Madrid from the spot just after the hour mark but late efforts from Christina Cudebo and Maria Paz silenced Victor Martin's side.
Coleman played for 74 minutes before being replaced by Yanara Aedo. Ghanaian-German forward Eunice Beckmann was an unused substitute for Madrid.
Coleman's goal was her fourth in 15 appearances this season and Valencia remain seventh with 27 points from 20 games.Valencia