Zanaco take Caf Confederation Cup draw vs Motema Pembe

The Zambian heavyweights survived a second-half dismissal to leave DR Congo with a point

Zanaco survived the second-half dismissal of Kelvin Kapumbu to hold Motema Pembe 1-1 in Kinshasa on Sunday, to begin their Caf Confederation Cup group-stage campaign with a point.

The Zambian heavyweights took the lead through 's Souleymanou Moussa in the 25th minute, but were pegged back 12 minutes from time when Peter Kolawole equalised for the hosts.

By this point, the visitors, who are struggling domestically with just there wins so far this term, had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Kapumbu for a second yellow card.

Article continues below

Had they clung onto their lead, Zanaco would have become the first Zambian club to win a competitive match away in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but a draw still represents a historic result for The Bankers.

Moroccans RS Berkane and ESAE of Benin—the two other teams in Group B—meet later on Sunday.

Zanaco, who are returning to continental action after a two-year hiatus this term, continue their group-stage campaign against Berkane next month.